Lisa Riley became tearful on Loose Women today as she opened up about the death of her dear friend, Robin Windsor.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin tragically took his own life in February 2024. He was 44.

Last week marked two years since Robin’s death. On Tuesday’s Loose Women, Emmerdale actress Lisa reflected on her friendship with Robin and how she has dealt with the grief of his death.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Lisa Riley opened up about her friendship with Robin Windsor (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley on the death of Robin Windsor

During a topic on friendships, Lisa opened up about the bond she shared with Robin.

She said: “He is my ‘one in a million’ friend. In meeting him, I just knew, he was like my firework.

“It’s been really hard since he passed, it’s been two years. Last Thursday was the anniversary. Two years have gone by and you think to yourself, ‘How could I have lost such a wonderful person in my life and why was his life taken so soon?’ He was too young to die.”

It was a friendship like no other.

Lisa went on to say that initially, she had to keep Robin’s cause of death private.

She explained: “Not being able to tell anyone publicly. It was our business that he had taken his life. People were speculating because we had said it was mental health.

“Then because of the inquest we had to wait and wait and never knew how long it would take. So for the inquest, I wrote my statement, everything that I loved about him.”

Robin tragically took his own life in February 2024 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘He was there for me’

Lisa became tearful as she gushed over Robin and the person he was.

She said: “Every bit of joy. The trust and the loyalty that I had with that man in this industry. I’ve always had trust issues but with him, he was there for me.

“If it was 10 past three in the morning, it was a friendship like no other. I said at his funeral, ‘Why would he not want to be here anymore?’.

“But with suicide, it’s so hard because you don’t understand why they’re going to take their life. You offer therapy, I did. I offered medical help.

Read more: Furious Emmerdale star Lisa Riley addresses ‘sick’ pregnancy rumours

“Soon as he lost his job on Strictly, you saw this downward spiral in him. That light went off, that magic. His mental health started to struggle. He felt like he wasn’t wanted anymore.

“He felt he couldn’t get a boyfriend anymore. All he ever wanted was that bungalow, the dog, a Sunday roast with his husband. He made really silly decisions with men and he’d fall in love really quickly.”

She added: “I just wish he could hear how loved he was.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story.