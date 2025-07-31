This Morning viewers predict surprise career change for Lioness Chloe Kelly: ‘She’ll be hosting the show next year’

Lioness Chloe Kelly has teased a brand new career move – and it’s worlds away from football.

The footy star is fresh from the Lionesses’ epic win at the weekend, where they made history after they claimed the Women’s Euros 2025 Final crown for the second time.

And this week, Chloe appeared on This Morning her first live TV interview since the Lionesses’ winning moment. And during her chat, she hinted she could be set for a major career move.

Lioness Chloe Kelly teases new career on This Morning

On Thursday (July 31) This Morning returned to screens with Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes back at the helm.

On the show, the pair chatted to Chloe about the Lionesses win, before inviting a bunch of kids into the studio, to ask Chloe their own questions.

One child asked Chloe what job she would do if she was not a footballer. She replied: “I’m not too sure, I’ve ever really thought about that.”

However, she went on: “I like the media, so hopefully I could be interviewing someone like another footballer maybe. I would be in the stadium with the fans.”

‘She’ll be hosting This Morning next year’

Chloe’s career confession soon got plenty of This Morning viewers talking, with many predicting that she could take on a new role on the ITV show.

“There we go… ‘I enjoy the media…’ She’ll be joining the #thismorning team very soon,” said one person on X.

Someone else added: “Next stop Loose Women or The One Show.” A third agreed: “Little more media training & you’ll be hosting This Morning next year love.”

Another person penned: “She could start on the competitions.”

Chloe on This Morning

During her interview on This Morning, Chloe also opened why she almost quit football.

“Chloe, you went through a period where you almost quit the game. Did you have enough?” Dermot asked the footballer.

She replied: “Mentally I was in a really dark place in January and I needed to find happiness again on and off the pitch.”

Chloe added: “I think that it’s really important to look after your mental health and football felt so far away at the time. I went on loan to Arsenal and I found such happiness coming back to London.

“It’s my city where I grew up, being closer to my family and everyday stepping onto the pitch with Arsenal I felt like my smile was coming back.”

