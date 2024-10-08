Linda Nolan supported as she recalls ‘tough and torrid’ time on Big Brother

Fans have flooded Linda Nolan with support after she recalled her time in the Big Brother house.

The 65-year-old took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, becoming the fifth housemate to be evicted.

During her time in the house, she famously clashed with Jim Davidson in a row over her late husband, Brian Hudson.

Brian pleaded guilty to stealing money from comedian Frank Carson’s dressing room.

As a new series of the civilian show starts on ITV, Linda has taken to social media to discuss her experience.

She wrote on X ahead of the series launch on Sunday: “Not long now until #BBUK.

“As tough and at times, torrid, I loved being in there. It truly is an experience like no other.

“So excited to see the new housemates and get addicted to the show all over again.”

Fans send support to Linda Nolan

One fan commented: “You were great in there, you had great fun.”

A second added: “I’ve always been a big fan of Big Brother and when you went in I knew I was going to back you all the way!

“You were a breath of fresh air and I know you had both good and bad times in there! But you were always our Linda through and through!”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “I’ve never been a follower of Big Brother, but that year I watched for you alone and I was really sorry you were voted out so close to the final.”

Linda and Jim Davidson’s Celebrity Big Brother row

The singer and Jim’s blazing row in the Big Brother house started when Jim told Linda he hoped the stir-fry he had made her “gave her the [bleep]”.

Linda replied: “I did enjoy the stir-fry and that’s why I thanked you about three times, I think it was absolutely beautiful.”

Jim hit back: “You can’t really polish turds can you?” to which Linda responded: “No you can’t, you’re dead right.”

He then told fellow housemates: “She dug me out after I cooked her dinner. She’s [bleep] off her head, that woman’s off her head. You’re off your head you [bleep] loopy [bleep]!”

When fellow housemate Luisa Zissman asked what Jim’s problem with Linda was, he said: “You should ask her about Frank Carson’s dressing room.”

Linda fumed: “My husband is dead and can’t stand up for himself. You know what I mean, don’t start [bleep] a dead man.

“He’s a [bleep], he’s vile and I was right from the word go.”

She told Jim: “If you wanna talk to me about Frank Carson’s dressing behind my back, talk to me instead of being the little snidey [bleep] you are.”

