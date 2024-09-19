Singer Linda Nolan has expressed her worries for Strictly star Amy Dowden as she returns to the show for the 2024 series.

Welsh pro dancer Amy had to pull out of Strictly last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, the 34-year-old pro is back with full force for the BBC hit show’s 20th anniversary.

Last Saturday (September 7), it was revealed Amy would be competing alongside JLS star JB Gill. While many are glad to see Amy doing what she does best, Linda has her worries.

Amy is paired up with JLS star JB Gill this year (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Nolan believes Strictly will leave Amy Dowden feeling ‘exhausted’

During her most recent column for the Mirror, Linda, who is living with incurable cancer that has spread to her brain, bones and liver, explained she was happy to see Amy back on her screen.

“It’s important to feel inspired. Watching Amy Dowden return to Strictly at the weekend made me smile. She was fabulous,” Linda said.

However, addressing the toll cancer treatment can have on the body, and the lingering side effects, the Don’t Make Waves hitmaker insisted “she’s going to feel exhausted”.

Linda continued: “She will have worked so, so hard to get back to fitness.

“And there’s no bigger reminder that Christmas is on the way than the return of that show. The 100-day countdown started this week, folks.”

Linda reveals she is losing her hair again (Credit: YouTube)

‘My hair is starting to shed again’

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. However, in 2017, she announced that the cancer had spread to several parts of her body. Also in her latest article, she revealed that her hair is “starting to shed again”. It comes after she started a new form of chemotherapy.

Linda said that it “never gets easier becoming Mrs Potato Head”, before admitting she “really doesn’t want to shave it, not again”.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

Read more: Linda Nolan reveals stepson diagnosed with cancer: ‘Leave us alone for a little while at least’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know