A Place In The Sun host Laura Hamilton fears ‘she’s lost her job’ as ‘replacement’ revealed

A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has jokingly admitted she may have some stiff competition for her presenting role, from none other than her own son!

In a series of adorable behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, the beloved Channel 4 host shared that she had to film segments at home over the weekend, and her children, Rocco, 11, and Tahlia, nine, whom she shares with ex-husband Alex Goward, were right by her side.

Laura Hamilton jokes she’s ‘lost her job’

In one particularly sweet clip, Rocco could be seen sitting in his mum’s seat, confidently reading from an autocue and addressing the camera like a natural.

Laura captioned the post: “After Sunday morning activities with the children, I had to do some filming at home this afternoon. Rocco and Tahlia have always travelled with me and seen me at work. I love how they are still interested in what I’m doing and how everything works.

“Rocco was a natural on camera and was so good at reading the autocue. When I asked him: ‘Do you think you would want to be a presenter?’ his response was: ‘No, you are alright thanks, but I think I’m quite good at it.'”

I think I’ve just lost my job, actually.

The fun didn’t stop there. In her Instagram Stories, Laura appeared in a red wrap dress with matching lipstick, chatting to her followers after wrapping the shoot.

“We’ve just wrapped on filming at home,” she began. “And I think I’ve just lost my job, actually. Because this little person was just reading the autocue,” she said, panning the camera to a proud-looking Rocco.

From behind the scenes, producer Harry could be heard chiming in with a laugh. “He’s better than his mother.”

“I’ve lost my job to you,” A Place In The Sun host Laura quipped.

Without missing a beat, Rocco responded: “Thank you.”

“He actually said: ‘I’m quite good at this,'” Laura recalled with a grin.

Fans react

She later posted another heartwarming video of Rocco in his bathrobe, confidently reading the autocue, as well as a snap of herself sitting in place, ready to record.

Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments with praise and love for the sweet moment.

“What a wonderful experience for them both,” one fan wrote.

“He is a star!” another gushed.

A third fan agreed: “He sure looks pretty confident in front of the camera.”

