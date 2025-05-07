A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton blasted over ‘tip’ of a property: ‘Thanks but no thanks’

Laura Hamilton was on Spain’s Costa Del Sol for yesterday’s A Place in the Sun – but her search for a property for house hunter Jan was met with backlash on the Twitter hashtag.

The TV presenter was joined by Jan and one of her four sons, Jordan. Jan explained to Laura that she occasionally walks with a stick, but said that the heat helps her joint pain, hence her desire for a home overseas.

Laura Hamilton didn’t secure a sale on the latest episode of A Place in the Sun (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton helps Jan on A Place in the Sun

“I’d like to address that you’ve got a walking stick, but you don’t have it all the time, do you?” Laura asked.

“No, I have up and down days. I do have a couple of joint issues,” said Jan. “When you’re in the heat do you find it benefits?” Laura – who recently shared an update on her life-threatening health condition – asked.

“Absolutely, that’s another reason why I’d like to come here,” she said.

Laura Hamilton then started to show Jan her properties. The first was a third-floor apartment, which had a lift – something Jan wasn’t too keen on.

The second was on the ground floor, but Jan and Jordan weren’t keen. They did like the third, but it was situated over three storeys and had a roof terrace.

Jan was accompanied by her son Jordan as she searched for a home abroad (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Lots and lots of steps’

Jan told Laura: “It’s great – only problem is it’s lots and lots of steps for me unfortunately.”

Laura responded: “I thought you might say, there’s no lift, because you weren’t keen on lifts. But too many stairs.”

Backlash from viewers

Viewers were quick to chime in with their criticism of the houses Laura presented.

“Why offer someone with mobility problems a place in a hilly town and loads of stairs?” asked one.

Another commented: “THIS! I was thinking the same! I’ve a good mind to put Laura Hamilton over my knee!”

Why offer someone with mobility problems a place in a hilly town and loads of stairs?

“If I ever went on that show, and they said Laura will be your host, I’d say thanks, but no thanks. Not her, I’m off,” said another.

“Dopey Laura Hamilton brings a woman with a walking stick to a three-storey property with three flights of stairs,” another viewer complained.

“An utter [bleep] tip and how would this work with her mobility issues?” another asked.

Jan is now planning to boost her budget with the help of Jordan and her other sons (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened next?

Laura then showed Jan and Jordan a fourth property – a ground floor two-bed apartment close to beach that needed updating. She was very keen, but not keen enough to offer the asking price.

The seller wanted £132,500, but Jan decided it needed too much work and made a final offer of £125k. This was quickly rejected.

At the end of the show, Laura explained that Jan was still looking for her perfect place in the sun. She said that Jan now plans to widen her search area and boost her budget with the help of her sons.

Read more: Laura Hamilton supported by A Place in the Sun viewers after ‘hard’ watch

So what did you think of the property search? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.