I’m A Celebrity star Kiosk Kev ‘breaks his silence’ with six-word statement following his ‘darling’ Ruby’s shock elimination

Kiosk Kev has seemingly broken his silence after fellow I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax was booted off the show.

On Tuesday night (December 4), Ruby faced the bottom two alongside Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley. However, due to receiving the least amount of votes to be saved, Ruby said goodbye to her campmates.

The results left viewers fuming, with one user declaring: “I’m genuinely heartbroken that Ruby’s gone.”

However, it seems the quiet and demeanor of Kiosh Kev, who appears as the show’s lime farmer, is also gutted Ruby is no longer in camp…

I’m A Celebrity stars Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (December 4), Kiosk Kev, who never talks on I’m A Celebrity, seems to have issued a statement on an account under his name.

In a video upload, Kev shared the moment he gave Ruby a wink after she took part in a challenge alongside Lisa.

After the pair lost out on a treat for camp, Ruby told him: “I still love you.” The wink left the comic so flustered, she remarked: “Oh, Kev.”

Also in the series, Ruby jokingly confessed in the Bush Telegraph that she had forgotten she had a husband following her interaction with Kev.

During an appearance on This Morning last week, Ruby’s husband Ed was confronted about her admiration for Kev. In response, he said: “Well, given the opportunity, I would go and have a word with Kiosk Kev about all of this. But the fact that he doesn’t actually say anything would make it all rather pointless.”

However, Kev has seemingly spoken out, writing: “Oh my darling, Ruby. It was fun while it lasted” with the wink emoji. The post was also shared on Ruby’s official feed.

Fans react

Following their sweet and short-lived bond, fans reacted in the comments section.

“MY GOAT KEV,” one user wrote.

“Sooo funny hahaha,” another person shared.

“I loved Ruby man, I hate that she was voted out,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Bring back Ruby” with a red heart emoji.

