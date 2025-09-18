Model and actress Kelly Brook has made a jaw-dropping confession – she once called off her nuptials while already wearing her wedding dress.

The Loose Women star dropped the bombshell during a panel debate today (September 18) on whether it’s ever acceptable to jilt someone at the altar.

And while Kelly was quick to clarify that she didn’t technically “jilt” her former fiancé, she admitted she cancelled the ceremony on the very day it was meant to happen.

Kelly revealed that she called off her wedding a few hours before the ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook admits she cancelled her wedding ‘on the day’

“It wasn’t like I jilted them,” she began. “But the whole situation was wrong.”

The 45-year-old model went on to describe the surreal and emotional moment she decided to walk away from the impulsive nuptials.

“The jet was waiting, we were going to Vegas that day, and I was just crying. It was like a movie, it was all very dramatic,” she shared with her fellow panellists. “I was in a dress, it was just horrific. It was the most horrific thing.”

Despite the drama, Kelly revealed that she and the mystery man stayed together for a while after the aborted ceremony.

“He kind of came around to it and understood why. I’m not going to mention who it was.”

Kelly also opened up about the emotional weight behind her decision to cancel the wedding, citing a significant age gap and a sense of being pressured into something she wasn’t ready for.

“I was 25 and they were like 42, a lot older,” she explained. “They should have known better.”

She claimed that she felt “manipulated” and “coerced” into going through with it.

“I kind of went along as a people pleaser. I went along with it until the very last minute. Then [I] was like, hang on a minute, I’m not ready for this now.”

When asked if it was a gut feeling on the day that changed everything, she replied simply, “Yeah, you know. I think you definitely know.”

The model shared the story on today’s episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kelly’s relationship history

Before settling down with her now-husband, Jeremy Parisi, whom she met in 2015 and married in 2022, Kelly had been engaged multiple times.

Her first engagement was to British actor Jason Statham, who is now married to model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The couple split in 2003 after seven years together.

She later dated Titanic actor Billy Zane, becoming engaged in 2007. But after four years, Kelly ended things.

Due to the ages mentioned, many viewers theorised that Kelly’s story was about Billy.

Kelly also had a highly publicised romance with rugby star Thom Evans, before ultimately finding lasting happiness with French model and actor Jeremy Parisi.

