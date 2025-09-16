Loose Women star Kelly Brook reveals ‘biggest fear’ about having kids: ‘It’s a horrible thing to admit’

Loose Women star Kelly Brook has opened up on why she hasn’t had kids with her husband, Jeremy Parisi. And, the star admitted, that she doesn’t know if she ever will want to become a mother.

Today (September 16) marked the return of the Loose Women podcast, Loose Women: Just Between Us. Taking the reins of the first episode was Kelly Brook and Denise Welch.

In a new twist to the podcast, the hosts read out listeners’ dilemmas to give out their opinion and share their own experiences. And this led Kelly, 45, to open up about not having kids.

Kelly’s ‘biggest fear’ is not being financially dependant (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly Brook on why she’s reluctant to have kids

Kelly married her husband Jeremy back in 2022. But the couple are yet to have any children, and it seems they are in no rush.

On the podcast, Denise and Kelly were discussing a viewer’s dilemma of whether or not she should get married to someone to have kids or keep waiting, even though she’s getting older.

This prompted Kelly to open up about her own decisions.

She told Denise: “I have never had the urge to have children. However, I have always had the urge to be independent financially. To travel the world, to have a nice lifestyle. I come from very working-class roots and I don’t have wealthy parents that would provide for me. I was really kicked out to look after myself.”

Kelly went on to admit she has a big “fear” of not being able to provide for children.

She continued: “My biggest fear, if I am totally honest – it’s such a horrible thing to admit. But it’s to not be financially dependant any more and be pregnant. I don’t think there would be anything that could make me more miserable than having children and not being able to provide in a way that I would want, and having to depend on a man.”

Kelly and Jeremy don’t have kids (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Do Kelly and Jeremy want kids in the future?

While Denise understood Kelly’s point, she reminded her that just because someone has a child, that doesn’t mean they can’t work.

Denise said: “You don’t have to stop working though, Kelly, because you have a baby. I wasn’t well after I had Matthew but I did go back to work. The jobs you do, you could go back to work quite quickly.”

Kelly responded: “Yeah, absolutely. I just think your life changes. Everything changes. My lifestyle would change so much. I just think at 45, you kind of get to a point where I love my life, I love my husband. And I love my dog.”

When Denise questioned what Jeremy’s own biological clock was like, Kelly admitted they do speak about the topic. But that it’s not a pressing matter in their lives.

She explained: “I think we’re both fine in that respect. We both still have the option if we want to. And we do discuss it quite regularly. We always check in on each other. But it’s not burning.”

