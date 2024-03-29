Kate Garraway apologises to Rob Rinder after spilling ‘confidential moment’ live on GMB

During Friday’s (March 29) episode of GMB, Kate Garraway apologised to Rob Rinder after accidentally revealing her co-host’s fear live on air.

Hosting the show together on Good Friday, the pair discussed the topic of Easter and the banning of selling rabbits. However, Kate soon found herself spilling something she maybe shouldn’t have.

Kate revealed Rob’s fear of rabbits (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

Kate revealed to viewers that bunny rabbits would be appearing on the show later on, which the public didn’t know Rob has a fear of.

“I’ve found out that Rob has a slightly pathological fear, don’t you? Which is an unfortunate moment to discover this. What are you scared of?” Kate asked Rob.

“We’ll find out when the rabbits here,” he replied while laughing.

“There won’t be any cruelty to bunnies on this show, but there might be cruelty to Robs,” Kate joked.

“I was trying to be calm, I was going to style it out!” Rob stated before Kate apologised for exposing his secret.

“Sorry, was that a confidential presenter-to-presenter moment? That I just shared with the nation. I’m so sorry!” Kate quipped.

Both hosts tried to stop themselves from laughing over the unexpected moment. To cover up for her accident, she quickly went over to a news presenter to continue with the show’s reports.

Despite revealing his secret, viewers enjoyed the show (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder on Good Morning Britain today

Following his appearance on GMB this morning, Rob took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Kate laughing on set.

“‘Joy is not the absence of darkness. Joy is the confidence that the darkness will lift.’ Happy Easter everybody. See you early Friday mornings on GMB after I’ve survived the desert..” he wrote in his caption.

Fans expressed in the comment section that they enjoyed today’s show.

“Great show! We need to see more of you Rob,” one user wrote.

“Loved the show this morning,” another person shared.

“Lovely show this morning thank you all was a pleasure,” a third remarked.

