Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden drops subtle clue that leaves fans convinced he’ll be in season 2

Jury Duty turned Ronald Gladden into an instant fan favourite, and now viewers are convinced he could be heading back for a surprise cameo in season 2’s Company Retreat.

When the first season landed in 2023, Gladden walked into a Los Angeles courtroom with no clue that the entire thing was fake. The trial was staged, the judge was an actor, and even James Marsden was playing a version of himself.

After 17 days of chaos, awkwardness and genuinely sweet moments, Gladden finally found out the truth. And out of the 2,500 people who signed up to take part in what they thought was a documentary, the show could hardly have picked a better lead. As the judge told him: “We’ve decided that you, Ronald Gladden, are a hero.”

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So, with season 2 shifting to a company retreat and a new lead in Anthony Norman, here’s where Ronald Gladden is now.

Ronald Gladden’s life has been changed by Jury Duty (Credit: Prime Video)

How did Ronald Gladden react to Jury Duty?

At the end of Jury Duty, Gladden received $100,000. More importantly, the show completely changed his life and pushed him into a spotlight he never expected.

“My life completely changed overnight, I don’t even like using this word, but apparently I’m famous now and I can’t grasp that concept yet. It’s still a weird feeling,” he told Amazon.

At first, he even worried he was still being watched, comparing the whole experience to The Truman Show. As he told SiriusXM, Marsden phoned him afterwards to reassure him there were no more cameras and helped him “work through those feelings”.

He also admitted it was strange seeing himself on screen for the first time. “I’d never been on camera before… it was just weird seeing myself on TV,” he told IHeartRadio.

“It took me a while to process it. Months and months down the road, things would just randomly hit me. I’d be doing laundry or washing the dishes or something, and I’d be just like, ‘Oh, wow, was that fake?'”

James Marsden and Ronald Gladden became good friends (Credit: Prime Video)

Is he still friends with James Marsden?

Yes, Ronald Gladden and James Marsden have stayed close since Jury Duty ended, and he is still in touch with the wider cast and crew, too.

Speaking to People, Marsden said it mattered to him that Gladden was not left behind once filming wrapped.

“It was really important to me, I was like, ‘I can’t end this and then go, ‘Hey bud, that was fun, see ya.’ If we’re really celebrating the guy, then we’ve got to stay pals. And he’s such a pure-hearted human being – I’d want to be friends with him anyway.”

In a later interview with Gold Derby, Gladden said his favourite part of the experience was the connections he made.

“To know I genuinely met these people… maybe they changed a location or the name, but they told me real stories about themselves, their pasts, their upbringings. I connected with these people, that was probably the best part,” he said.

Do you want to see Ronald in season 2? (Credit: Prime Video)

Will Ronald Gladden be in Jury Duty season 2?

It is still unclear whether Ronald Gladden will appear in Jury Duty: Company Retreat. That said, fans think he may have dropped a small hint about a possible cameo.

From the trailer, season 2 appears to be a completely fresh setup, with a new cast and a workplace retreat in California. So it does not look like Marsden or the rest of the original players will be back.

But Gladden may still pop up somewhere. After he shared the first teaser for the new season on Instagram, one user commented: “You better be on this!”

Gladden replied with two emojis, one with raised hands and one smirking.

That has sparked all kinds of theories. He could show up briefly at the retreat, play a heightened version of himself, or appear right at the end when Anthony discovers what has really been going on.

Ronald Gladden made it to the Sonic 3 premiere… even though he roasted the first film (Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com)

Where is Ronald Gladden now?

Gladden left his old job after Jury Duty became a breakout success, and he has since moved into TV work.

According to his IMDb page, he has appeared on Celebrity Family Feud and Dish It Out, along with several talk shows.

He also recently returned to Cameo in support of One Simple Wish, a charity set up to “raise awareness and empower everyone to restore hope and happiness to kids and young adults impacted by foster care and crisis throughout the United States,” according to its website.

Gladden has also worked with Swash, Elf Cosmetics, and Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile. They even appeared in an ad together.

He is in a relationship with Angelina Celeste, an actress and improv comedian. They also have a Corgi together called Meatball.

As for whether he is involved in season 2, he wrote on Instagram: “Before anyone tries to get information out of me, just know that I kept Jury Duty a secret for 14 months, even from my family, so you just gotta wait.”

Read more: How to watch Jury Duty: Company Retreat as Prime Video confirms unusual release schedule

Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres on Prime Video on March 20.

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