Jury Duty fans divided as viewers call out ‘obvious’ problem with Company Retreat’s Anthony

Jury Duty: Company Retreat just dropped two more chaotic episodes, but one question keeps coming up: does Anthony actually know what’s going on?

The premise already pushes credibility. Season 1 followed Ronald Gladden through a fake trial where everyone — including James Marsden playing himself — was in on the joke.

This time, it’s Anthony Norman, a temp at a completely fake company, thrown into an increasingly absurd work retreat.

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And yet… he barely flinches.

***Warning: spoilers for Jury Duty: Company Retreat ahead***

Is Anthony the real deal? (Credit: Prime Video)

Fans think Anthony might be in on it

Think about what Anthony’s dealt with so far: a proposal gone wrong, being made “Captain Fun”, a mountain rescue mission, and a preposterous on-stage confession.

It’s arguably even more ridiculous than season 1 — and that’s exactly why some viewers aren’t buying it.

“Anyone else kind of get the feeling Anthony lowkey knows?” one viewer asked.

“I’m not saying they purposefully let him in on it, I’m saying I think he might have an inkling that he’s actually on a TV show,” another wrote.

“He knows. That’s why this season feels ‘faker’ than last season. It’s just a feeling,” a third added.

Others think it’s in how he reacts.

“He could totally just be that charismatic and game for anything in real life, but… it feels like he’s leaning into the absurdity,” one fan said.

“I don’t think Anthony Norman is his real name. I believe he is also an actor,” another theorised.

Too natural… or too good at playing along? (Credit: Prime Video)

Others say his reactions prove it’s real

Not everyone’s convinced by the conspiracy.

Some fans think Anthony’s reactions — especially the small ones — are exactly why it works.

“Nah, they wouldn’t shoot themselves in the foot by cheating on this!” one viewer argued.

“The way you can REALLY tell is by Anthony’s reactions… especially his micro-expressions while trying not to laugh,” they added.

“Anthony’s reactions are perfect so far… I think he thinks this is real,” another said.

There’s also a simpler explanation: we’re only seeing the most chaotic moments.

“We’re really only seeing the scripted parts… outside of that, Anthony is probably having normal conversations where people aren’t so ‘on’,” one fan pointed out.

Right now, there’s no evidence he’s in on it — but the fact people are questioning it might say everything about how wild this season has become.

Read more: How to watch Jury Duty: Company Retreat as Prime Video confirms unusual release schedule

Jury Duty: Company Retreat episodes 1-5 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

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