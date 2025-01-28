Jowita Przystal and Jamie Borthwick have been dating for months and their Strictly pals believe it could go the distance, reports suggest.

Pro dancer Jowita and EastEnders star Jamie first met when he won the Strictly Christmas special back in 2023. However, they are said to have grown closer when Jamie competed in the competition in 2024.

Reports suggest the pair became romantically involved during the BBC show and continue to remain close as they both take part in the Strictly tour with their respective partners.

Jowita and Jamie ‘growing closer’ on Strictly tour

Throughout Jowita’s time on the show, she was heavily rumoured to be seeing her dance partner, TOWIE star Pete Wicks. But as he embarked on a relationship with Maura Higgins, it seems it was another celeb that caught Jowita’s eye.

The source claimed to MailOnline: “Jowita and Jamie grew really close while filming Strictly. Things did get romantic between them. Jowita loves Jamie’s playfulness and sense of humour. Not to mention he is a very talented dancer.”

And it seems the rumours of Jowita and Pete’s romance actually benefited her and Jamie.

They continued: “So many rumours were circulating about Jowita and Pete that her relationship with Jamie went under the radar. It was something they laughed about.”

With things apparently going from strength to strength, the pair also have the backing of their Strictly tour co-stars.

“They are still enjoying each other’s company as they perform on the Strictly tour. The cast believe their romance could well lead to something long-term,” the source went on to allege.

The pair were seen giggling and standing together last Monday in Sheffield, after having a meal with the rest of the Strictly stars.

ED! has contacted reps for Jamie and Jowita for comment.

Pete teased Jowita about Jamie

It’s not the first time people have wondered about their relationship status, after Pete and Jowita spoke about the pair’s bond on his podcast Staying Relevant.

When Jowita was co-hosting an episode with him back in November, Pete asked her who she would want to dance with, if he wasn’t an option.

He said: “I know the answer to this. 100%, Jamie.”

Jowita agreed, explaining: “I knew him from the Christmas special and we got on very well.”

Pete backed their pairing, confirming: “I said this to you at the weekend actually, but you and Jamie would have been great. You get on really well with him. And you would have had lots of fun with him. And Jamie is a really good dancer.”

