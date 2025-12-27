Inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s disastrous year as he admits his life has ‘changed forever’

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have had a rollercoaster of a year. Under the shadow of the Gregg Wallace scandal, things got more than a little messy.

While the end of the year saw a turning point for John and Lisa, it was a long journey to get there.

So, as we prepare to see them on our screens once again on John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen, here’s everything you need to know about their 2025.

John faced allegations of using racist language (Credit: Splash News) The racism scandal While John was able to evade the axe initially — having distanced himself from his former friend — he found himself in a similar position after being accused of using historic racist language. As part of the inquiry into Gregg’s behaviour, allegations of John using racist language in a social setting between 2018 and 2019 were upheld. There are two alleged incidents: one when he purportedly sang the N-word in Kanye West’s Gold Digger, and another when he allegedly used the slur as an “example”. On July 14, John denied the allegation. “I do not believe that it happened,” he insisted in a now-deleted Instagram statement. According to John, the allegation included the fact that the “person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards”. He added: “I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.” However, the following day, John was fired by Banijay UK, the company that makes MasterChef. BBC fires John

In a lengthy statement on July 15, the BBC said: “John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him. This allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.”

The statement concluded: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

John reacts to sacking

In another now-deleted statement on Instagram, John claimed that he found out he was fired at the same time as everyone else.

“I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef, and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of,” he insisted. “The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.”

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in the last few days seem to have prevented that,” he added.

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen came out unscathed

Still, it became apparent in the coming days that John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen would be unaffected.

A month later, at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Management Director of Media and Entertainment, remarked that he “felt it was a bit much for us to jump on the bandwagon and just deny these shows to go out”.

He said: “We asked the producers if they had heard of any incidences and they said no.”

That same month, MasterChef returned with both Gregg and John. However, fans were bemused to find that they were both largely edited out.

John and Lisa attended a food festival in September (Credit: ITV)

John and Lisa spotted at food festival

Then, in September, John was spotted at the Festival of Food and Drink in Nottinghamshire, The Daily Mail reports. He had previously pulled out of a food event in Durham following his firing.

While attending this event, John seemed upbeat. As he walked with Lisa by his side, he said: “Life goes on! I’ve had a lot of support and I’m very grateful.”

He then gave a demonstration.

Lisa seemed simply optimistic at the time, telling The Daily Mail that he was “doing okay”. During the event, the couple also signed copies of their book, John and Lisa’s Kitchen. The outlet also reports that John gave a “wry smile” after a supporter declared: “That dreadful Gregg Wallace stitched you up!”

A turning point for John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

Co-presenting with Grace Dent, John also returned in November for Celebrity MasterChef. The pre-recorded series will be the final time he fronts the BBC show.

Later that month, John and Lisa were announced as heading a festive edition of their show. It’s called John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen. With that, it feels like the couple’s career has remained, at least partially, intact.

John opened up about seeking therapy following the scandal in his online newsletter (Credit: Splash News)

John Torode admits he went to therapy following his sacking

However, the events of last year have had an impact.

Writing on his online newsletter, A View from the Fridge, John described his firing as “brutal”.

“Therapy over the past few months has entitled me to no longer ‘be brave’ but instead be real,” John wrote.

“Fear is the instinct that keeps us alive, but should grief and fear meet each other, I wonder how much damage it can do when we decide to shut it away, shut it down and not let it flow as it should.”

He added: “Life has changed forever for me and for those close to me. There is no sympathy searching here, just honesty.

“Each newsletter, I get a little braver. Over the past few months, I have been honest, following on from what was a very unexpected and brutal life change. So, thank you for supporting my newsletter and allowing me to get it out.”

John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen will air on ITV on December 27 at 11:40am.

Read More: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner issued warning as relationship ‘comes under pressure’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story.