Jane McDonald, who is hosting the Soap Awards tonight (Thursday, June 5), once offered some heartwarming advice to fans.

The star, 62, who was hosting her show, Jane McDonald‘s Florida, at the time, opened up after taking part in a lifetime first.

Jane McDonald on ‘making memories’

Back in 2022, during an episode of Jane McDonald’s Florida, Jane, who was 59 at the time, went swimming with a manatee. This was despite being initially apprehensive to do so.

After the event, she admitted that she was “glad” she plucked up the courage to take part in the activity.

She then issued some wise words to the viewers at home. “I’m really glad I took the plunge and I did that,” she said.

Jane McDonald on having the ‘time of my life’

Jane then continued. “Sometimes I think, am I going to be alright? You know, because I’m nearly 60 now. And then I get in, and I have the time of my life,” she then said.

“And I think this is what we forget. Life is about making memories,” she said wistfully. “It doesn’t matter what age you are. Just get in the water, as cold as it is, and come face to face with a manatee. Because it is something you will never ever forget,” she then added.

Jane puts house she shared with Eddie on the market

The TV show aired a few months after the death of Jane’s long-term partner, Eddie Rothe, in 2021.

She once admitted that his death had left her with PTSD. “Sue [her friend] could see I was traumatised and advised me to see a PTSD therapist. Walks, sometimes to nearby Sandal Castle, helped me reconnect with the outside world. I also went back to work,” she said.

Four years on from Eddie’s death, Jane has now put the house they shared on the market.

Jane has reportedly lived in a £1 million bungalow in Wakefield for the past 18 years. Since 2022, her pal, Sue, has been living with her.

She hinted last year that she could be on the move.

“I converted the bungalow into a house during lockdown. I had everything done and it’s gorgeous, but now it’s far too big,” she told The Times.

“All I do is clean. I’ll probably downsize. The sea is calling,” she then added.

You can catch Jane hosting The Soap Awards from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Thursday, June 5).

