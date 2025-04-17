Jane McDonald has put her house up for sale following the death of fiancé Eddie Rothe, it has been claimed.

The singer has lived in the reported £1 million pound bungalow in her native Wakefield, West Yorkshire for 18 years,

But now, it’s been reported that four years since her beloved partner Eddie died, Jane has put her house on the market.

The TV legend is said to have put her home on the market (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Jane McDonald ‘selling house’

Since 2022, Jane has been living in the swanky Yorkshire pad with her best pal Sue Ravey.

Sue moved in following the tragic death of Jane’s fiancé Eddie in 2021. He passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

Jane and Eddie were together for 13 years – with the pair first dating back in 1980 and they lived together at Jane’s home.

But now, MailOnline reports that Jane has put the lush property up for sale; no doubt a heartbreaking decision as it was the final place she and Eddie lived together.

Jane McDonald on ‘downsizing’

Jane’s home has undergone a major transformation in recent years, and boasts an impressive five bedrooms, four bathrooms and also a conservatory and a gym.

The singer hinted she could be making a move last year when she told The Times: “I converted the bungalow into a house during lockdown. I had everything done and it’s gorgeous, but now it’s far too big.

“All I do is clean. I’ll probably downsize. The sea is calling,” she added.

Sue moved in with Jane (Credit: Channel 4)

Jane’s friend Sue on moving in

Meanwhile, in 2022, Jane’s pal Sue spoke about moving in with Jane.

“My house sale is still going through. But I’m at Jane’s most of the time as the tour only finished recently and now we are away filming so no retirement at the moment but I’m enjoying myself,” she said:

“I was invited by Jane, we both live on our own. She’s got a rather large bungalow in ‘Shakey Wakey’. And I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster. We do spend a lot of time together anyway. And she invited me to move into a part of the house.”

