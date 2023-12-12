New pictures of The Tourist series 2 show Jamie Dornan with a full-on bushy beard

Jamie Dornan returns as Elliot in series 2 of The Tourist this Christmas, and he looks like a different man to the one we last saw at the end of series 1.

The BBC has released more images of the upcoming six-part series, and fans of the Northern Irish actor might be shocked to see him rocking a new look.

It’s less Christian Grey, and more Harry Potter’s Hagrid – look away now if you don’t like your men hirsute…

***Warning: contains graphic images of Jamie Dornan’s audition to join The Hairy Bikers***

Jamie Dornan returns as Elliot in The Tourist series 2 – and, this time, his beard takes centre stage (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

Actor Jamie Dornan returns as Elliot in The Tourist series 2

BBC One has revealed very little about the plot of The Tourist series 2 so far. But new pictures have teased what is ahead.

In newly-released images, 41-year-old actor Jamie Dornan can be seen with a brand new look. Part Hoxton-hipster, part old man, Jamie can be seen sporting a huge, bushy beard in the upcoming episode 1.

In first-look photos of the new instalment, we can see Jamie’s character Elliot meeting with policewoman Helen Chambers. Viewers will remember that the pair shared a kiss in the last series, shortly after she’s left her controlling husband.

The new images show a heavily bearded Elliot meeting with Helen. Helen (Danielle Macdonald) appears to be looking into Elliot’s eyes lovingly, as he holds her hands. Helen looks unchanged, although she is in casual clothes, and is carrying a backpack. And the scene is clearly not Australia anymore…

While Jamie’s full-on facial hair is more than likely a disguise rather than a fashion choice, further pictures show him shaving the beard off in episode 1.

Helen and a heavily-bearded Elliot hold hands in The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

What’s the plot of series 2?

At the end of The Tourist series 1, viewers learnt that Elliot had been a bad, bad man before his bout of amnesia. But, disgusted by his past life, he wanted to make amends.

Series 2 sees the return of Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald as Elliot and Helen. This time, the action is based in Ireland.

The second series includes several new characters as Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud. Additionally, the BBC has teased that Elliot and Helen will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

More preview images show Elliot with a wound on his head, running away from a car. Another photo shows him hiding behind a curtain, again looking like he’s been in the wars.

Jamie and Danielle are two of very few returning characters from series 1. The cast of series 2 welcomes newcomers Frances Magee as Frank, Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal, and Olwen Fouéré as Niamh.

Read more: BBC announces Christmas highlights, including Jamie Dornan in The Tourist series 2, and Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

Watch Jamie Dornan in The Tourist series 2 on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2024.

Are you excited for The Tourist series 2 with Jamie Dornan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.