BBC One’s The Tourist series 1 ending explained: What happened to Elliot and Helen?

The final episode of BBC One’s brilliant drama The Tourist was a rollercoaster ride, with viewers finally discovering some of Elliot’s secrets – here’s series 1 ending explained.

We cheered when Helen (Danielle Macdonald) ditched her horrible husband-to-be. We sobbed when Luci (Shalom Brune Franklin) died in the back of Elliot’s car. Then we cheered again when Helen grabbed Elliot through the bars of his cell and kissed him…

Here’s a handy recap of the main events…

***Warning: spoilers from The Tourist series 1 ahead***

The Tourist series 1 ending explained: Who was Lena Pascal?

The biggest shock of all was when Elliot (Jamie Dornan) finally discovered the truth about Lena Pascal, the mysterious woman smiling enigmatically at him in his flashbacks. And it wasn’t very nice at all. Rather than being someone comforting from his past, Lena told him exactly what kind of man he really was.

In the BBC One drama, she told Elliot he had used her as a drug mule, showing him a scar on her abdomen where the drugs were cut out of her. Elliot also learned that two other women he’d used had died. Lena had only been smiling in his memories because Elliot had forced her to practice. Grim.

This was not what Elliot was expecting to learn about himself at all. He was hoping to discover that he was a good person… Nah, mate, you were a proper villain!

Why did Lena Pascal let Elliot off?

After hearing Lena’s story, Elliot tried to make a confession to the police so he could be punished for his crimes. But he was released. Lena told the police that Elliot had made a mistake. So why did she do this?

Lena knew that forcing Elliot to live with what he’d done would be a worse punishment to him than jail. Also means we get a series 2 of The Tourist, rather than Elliot being in jail…

Why was Elliot trying to kill himself?

Lena was right. Elliot couldn’t face a lifetime knowing about the bad things he’d done previously. As soon as he was released from prison – after giving the million dollars to the owner of the guesthouse – he ran his car off the road. In scenes that echoed the first episode, Elliot woke up in a hospital bed.

This time, he knew his name. And, of course, what he’d done.

The Tourist series 1 ending explained: Will Helen forgive Elliot?

Aussie copper Helen (Danielle Macdonald) was pretty mad at Elliot when she visited him in hospital. He tried to argue his case, saying that no one knows the circumstances or why he made Lena do what she did. But Helen told him that nothing could excuse his actions.

She walked out of hospital, leaving him totally alone.

But, later, Helen is torn, telling her co-worker Freddie that she can’t forget Elliot’s crimes. But she can’t forget Elliot either. She then sends him a burrito emoji, an olive branch.

One thing we do know, is that the pair are reunited in The Tourist series 2.

The Tourist series 1 ending explained: Does Elliot die?

It’s not clear if Elliot survived after necking all the pills and alcohol he’d bought to end his life. Or if Helen was able to save his life this time, by reaching out to him. He was still conscious when Helen’s burrito came through, bringing a smile to his face. But did he then call for help? Or let the drugs do their job?

Obviously, with news of a series 2, we hope Elliot called an ambulance and that he and Helen reunite.

What happens in series 2 of The Tourist?

There were enough loose ends to warrant a follow-up, and that’s exactly what we’re getting over Christmas 2023. Although The Tourist was always meant to be “a one-off”, the series ended on a cliffhanger.

At the time, actor Jamie said: “I guess it’s a little bit open-ended with the end, people still have questions. Obviously we had good plans for it, wanted it, but the response to it, as you know, has been insane and the amount of people [who have] watched it, and the love for it is very real.”

All we know so far about series 2 of The Tourist is that Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald return as Elliot and Helen. The action is based on Ireland this time.

The second series will also include several new characters as Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud. Additionally, the BBC has teased that Elliot and Helen will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

Preview images show Elliot with a wound on his head, running away from a car. Another photo shows him hiding behind a curtain, again looking like he’s been in the wars.

The Tourist series 2 will air over the festive period on BBC One.

