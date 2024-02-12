Bradley Walsh tipped to join This Morning following Phillip Schofield’s exit

ITV star Bradley Walsh has been put forward as a name to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

In a new survey, The Chase host has been named as one presenter who people would like to see on the This Morning sofa. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Phil left ITV completely last May after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

His co-host Holly Willoughby left the daytime show in October. Therefore, the show now has a rotation of presenters including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson.

But could Brad join that line-up?!

Bradley Walsh tipped to land role on ITV This Morning

According to the survery from Betfair Slots, Brits voted Bradley as the wild card star they’d love to see on This Morning.

He bagged 25 per cent of the vote. Closely behind is Alan Carr at 21 per cent and then Amanda Holden at 17 per cent.

Other stars named include Claudia Winkleman (15%), Susanna Reid (13%), Lorraine Kelly (13%) and Mark Wright (10%).

Meanwhile, the survey also revealed the favourite duo to permanently host the programme.

Alison and Dermot – who presented Fridays on This Morning when Holly and Phil were main hosts – appear to be Brits’ faves.

They bagged 13 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at 10 per cent. Eamonn and Ruth were replaced by Alison and Dermot on the Friday slot.

While Ruth has returned to This Morning on rare occasions since, Eamonn hasn’t been back. He now hosts GB News’ morning news show.

Other duos voted for by Brits include Rylan Clark and Alison, Rylan and Emma Willis and Alison and Josie.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to host This Morning?

It comes following reports that This Morning bosses want Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to be the new main hosts.

A source claimed to the Mirror earlier this month: “The cat’s out of the bag – they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March.

“Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa. Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids’ TV, although she’s been over in the US for a long time.

“People were very impressed with her guest presenting stint last year alongside Rylan and thankfully the timing has all come together. Everyone is delighted.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

