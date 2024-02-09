ITV staple Ben Shephard previously opened up about his future on This Morning following the exits of hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Ben is no stranger to hosting a morning show, having co-anchored Good Morning Britain since 2014.

But, recent reports have claimed that This Morning bosses are interested in having Ben on the daytime show.

Ben Shephard to join This Morning?

Phillip Schofield announced his shock departure in May 2023 after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

A number of presenters then filled Phil’s spot on the show alongside Holly, until she quit in October 2023.

Now the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson host the programme.

However, recent reports have claimed that bosses want Ben and Cat Deeley to host the show.

A source claimed to the Mirror earlier this month (February 2024): “The cat’s out of the bag – they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March.

“Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa. Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids’ TV, although she’s been over in the US for a long time.

“People were very impressed with her guest presenting stint last year alongside Rylan and thankfully the timing has all come together. Everyone is delighted.”

What has Ben said about This Morning?

Ben would seem like an obvious choice to fill Phillip’s seat full time, but he had remained tight-lipped until last year…

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2023, Ben told the Mirror: “What I can tell you is I’m doing some more. I’m going to be doing some more but I’m just helping out really. So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas.”

He added: “So I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture…”

