Bradley Walsh gave Barney Walsh his big break aged seven: ‘The greatest thing I’ve ever done’

Gladiators presenter Bradley Walsh has opened up about giving his son, Barney Walsh, his big break at the age of seven.

Before hosting the new edition of Gladiators together, Bradley and Barney began starring in their own television series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, in 2019. However, their first gig as a duo dates back to 2006.

Bradley and Barney star in their own TV series, Breaking Dad (Credit: YouTube)

Bradley stated working with Barney is one of the ‘most wonderful things’ he’s ever done

In a sit-down interview on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Bradley explained that Barney started working on Breaking Dad when he was 18. He is now 26.

“It’s one of the most wonderful things I’ve ever done. Spending time with my lad was just extraordinary.”

Continuing to express his love for working with his son, Bradley stated working closely with Barney is the “greatest thing” he’s done in his long career.

Bradley and Barney first worked in panto together in 2006 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bradley and Barney first worked in panto together

Recalling their first-ever job together, Bradley revealed he was in a pantomime in Milton Keynes in 2006.

Bradley played the role of Buttons and needed a sidekick in the show. As a result, Barney played Zip at age seven.

“We used some of his gags that he played with some of his mates so all the other kids in the audience were gonna get it,” he said.

“Running down for the curtain call every night with my son and taking a bow was the greatest thing I’d ever done. And it still is today. Until, of course, you then go on the road with him and he’s throwing you off a bridge,” Bradley continued.

Proud of his son, Bradley said Barney “is the man I always wanted to be”.

