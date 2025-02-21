The Chase viewers were left fuming last night (February 20), when not one but two players on the ITV game show took low offers.

Furious fans of the ITV series have been voicing their complaints about players consistently settling for the minus offer given by The Chaser.

In the latest episode of The Chase, however, the team took a major hit when two players made the unpopular decision…

Nick collected £2,000 in the Cash Builder but still went low (Credit: ITV)

The Chase players take low offers

The show, fronted by Bradley Walsh, saw four new contestants take on the Chaser. Neil, Nick and Bev went into the Final Chase after Eleanor was eliminated.

Bev made £3,000 in the Cash Builder round and went with the high offer of £40,000. She took everyone by surprise by making it to the Final Chase without getting caught out by Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen.

However, Neil, who went next, took a low offer of -£5,000 and Nick, who collected £2,000 in the Cash Builder, settled for The Chaser’s minus offer of £14,000.

The trio made it to the Final Chase with a total of £21,000. And, although they answered 13 questions correctly, they get caught by Jenny with 47 seconds remaining. Therefore, they all went home empty-handed.

Two players took The Chaser’s low offer (Credit: ITV)

Enraged viewers blast the show

Neil and especially Nick’s decision to go for The Chaser’s minus offer irked viewers. Many took to X to call out the contestants out, with some saying it was a masterclass for how not to play the game.

One wrote: “If I won 40k on The Chase and the next contestant after me chose -5k and then the one after –14k, there would be MURDER outside the studio. That’s all I’m saying.”

Another added: “ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC! As the contestant went for minus 5,000, I switched off The Chase.”

A third person added: “The Chase has become unwatchable these days. Why as a contestant would you take minus £14,000 and why as a teammate would you be willing to let him do that? Criticise Nick of course, but the other two are just as bad for having no backbone.“

Adding to the above comments, another one raged: “It’s unacceptable!!!” “Can’t watch any more,” said another.

Another said: “Nick took -14k and no one will ever forget he did it!“

