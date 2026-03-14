‘For God’s sake!’ ITV ignores viewer backlash as Britain’s Got Talent pulled from schedules again tonight

Britain’s Got Talent fans previously fumed when ITV pulled the show from its usual Saturday night slot – and the same complaints could resurface tonight.

The hit talent show will not air on Saturday (March 14), as ITV has replaced the programme with live sports coverage.

Viewers hoping for another round of auditions will instead see rugby take over the schedule.

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The hit talent show has been taken off the air this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?

The show’s usual Saturday night slot has been taken over by coverage of the Six Nations Championship.

Tonight’s match sees England face France in a major international clash.

ITV’s coverage begins at 7.20pm, with kick-off scheduled for 8.10pm. As a result, Britain’s Got Talent has been pushed out of the schedule for the week.

Sports presenter Mark Pougatch will front the channel’s coverage.

The rugby coverage has also forced other ITV Saturday night favourites off air, including The 1% Club and The Jonathan Ross Show.

The show will return next week with another round of auditions (Credit: ITV)

‘For God’s sake, ITV!’

However, ITV may face complaints from viewers after a similar scheduling clash previously sparked backlash online.

When sport previously replaced the show, some fans made their frustration clear.

“There are two other channels you can put sport on – why axe BGT?” one viewer complained.

“Seriously!! Another Saturday night watching football!” another fumed.

A third wrote: “For God’s sake ITV has done it again, taking BGT off for football.”

Meanwhile, another viewer complained at the end of last week’s show: “Not even next week now because of the rugby. Saturday night TV is the best and they take it all off!”

Given the reaction last time, similar comments may appear again tonight as fans realise the show isn’t airing.

When does Britain’s Got Talent return?

Fortunately for fans, the break will only last one week.

Britain’s Got Talent will return on Saturday March 21 at 7pm on ITV1.

And when the series comes back, viewers will see Stacey Solomon joining the judging panel as a guest judge.

The ITV talent show launched its 19th series earlier this year, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon returning to the panel. This season has also welcomed a new full-time judge – YouTuber KSI.

His hiring came after Bruno Tonioli opted to step down ahead of the current series.

Contestants are competing for a £250,000 prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The programme’s schedule has also changed significantly for the current season.

Traditionally, Britain’s Got Talent launched in April and ran through to the final in June. However, ITV moved the start date forward last year, launching the series in February and spreading episodes across a longer period.

Britain’s Got Talent premiered earlier than usual this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened last week on Britain’s Got Talent?

The most recent episode, which aired on March 7, featured several memorable – and controversial – auditions.

One act that sparked debate involved knife thrower Alfredo Silva and his wife Coral performing a dangerous routine involving blades.

The stunt left judges watching nervously as Coral stood strapped to a target board while knives were thrown towards her.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly warned viewers “don’t try this at home”. However, some fans complained online that the act was too dangerous for family television.

Another audition saw Canadian trampoline duo Connor and Oliver attempt an ambitious routine. However, the performance ended in a painful-looking fall when Connor lost control during the final stunt and crashed onto the stage.

Read more: When did Alfredo Silva appear on America’s Got Talent: Extreme as ‘disgusting’ Britain’s Got Talent audition slammed

Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday March 21 at 7pm on ITV1.

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