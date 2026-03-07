Britain’s Got Talent viewers furious over Alfredo and Coral’s ‘disgusting’ knife-throwing act

Britain’s Got Talent viewers complained that a knife-throwing audition was “too dangerous” for prime-time TV tonight (March 7), after Alfredo Silva and wife Coral performed a nerve-shredding routine involving blades and a crossbow.

The controversial act appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and immediately left the judging panel — Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI — watching through their fingers.

Performers Alfredo and Coral Silva stunned the audience as Alfredo hurled knives at a target board with his wife strapped to it.

Alfredo Silva returned to the Got Talent stage tonight (Credit: ITV)

Alfredo and Coral ‘too dangerous’ for Britain’s Got Talent?

The tension ramped up even further when Coral held a balloon in her mouth while suspended in the air — with Alfredo aiming a crossbow directly at it.

As hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly issued a “don’t try this at home” warning, some viewers watching on social media predicted complaints would follow.

“Oh that’s it — all the do-gooders gonna complain. Too dangerous they will say,” one viewer wrote.

And it wasn’t long before viewers began voicing concerns about the stunt.

Amanda Holden could hardly bear to watch (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t like this act at all’

Some viewers suggested the act was inappropriate for family television.

“That’s right. Let’s encourage more knife crime in the UK,” one wrote.

“Don’t like this act, especially in these times we’re living in,” said another.

A third went even further and fumed: “The producers need sacking. Glorifying the use of knives is disgusting!”

Others predicted complaints would be made to regulator Ofcom.

“I bet there’s going to be some complaints to OFCOM about this,” one viewer said.

“Not entertaining at all to me. Dangerous and stressful. No thanks,” another added.

Some viewers feared the stunt could be copied at home (Credit: ITV)

However, others defended the act and insisted viewers should take the warning seriously.

“Who’s going to start throwing the sharpest knives at their wife or husband?!” one joked.

Another quipped: “Don’t try this at home! Families and pets everywhere breathing a big sigh of relief.”

Familiar face for Simon Cowell

Despite the controversy, the judges ultimately gave the couple four yeses.

And it turns out Alfredo isn’t new to the Got Talent stage either.

Simon revealed he recognised the performer from America’s Got Talent: Extreme, where Alfredo previously competed — and even won — back in 2022.

The daredevil performer triumphed with his Cage Riders stunt team. They took home the $500,000 prize before he returned to the franchise this year with his wife Coral for a brand-new act.

Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday March 21 at 7pm on ITV1.

