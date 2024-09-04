Inside Ben and Cat’s turbulent return to This Morning – backlash over his new look; complaints over her habit; viewer boycott

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their highly anticipated return to This Morning on September 2, after a summer break.

However, their comeback was far from smooth, as viewers were quick to voice their opinions about the duo’s appearance and behaviour.

Viewers were not a fan of Ben Shephards’s new look. (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard beard

Ben Shephard surprised fans with a big change to his appearance – a beard. While some embraced his fresh, rugged look, others were far less impressed.

Host Ben debuted his facial hair with a selfie on social media, captioned: “Morning all – back to school and so far still smiling!! I’m really looking forward to seeing you at 10 am – hope you can join us!”

But fans were quick to react.

One disgruntled viewer commented: “Ben’s beard def a no no.”

Morning all – back to school and so far still smiling!!

Another added: “The beard is scruffy and untidy. #thenewnormal is the ‘Dumbing Down’ of dress standards on TV.”

Some even felt his new look aged him, with one remarking: “Ben looks 10 years older.”

Despite the criticism, there was also plenty of love for Ben’s beard.

One fan gushed: “Ben, keep the beard, very manly and I love it.”

Another admitted: “Never really found Ben Shephard attractive until I’ve just seen him with a grey speckled beard.”

Cat Deeley has been criticized for her onscreen behaviour. (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley habit

Cat Deeley, who returned to her regular Monday to Thursday presenting slot alongside Ben, also found herself under the scrutiny of This Morning fans – but for a very different reason.

Viewers were irritated by Cat’s repeated habit of flicking her hair during the show.

One social media user fumed: “Will someone please tell Cat to leave her hair alone, or tie it back? Constantly fiddling with it!”

Another added: “Can you please ask Cat Deeley to stop flicking her hair, it’s driving me mad.”

The complaints didn’t stop there.

A viewer even went so far as to suggest Cat was making everything about herself, stating: “Get rid of Cat as she makes everything about herself and keeps flicking her hair.”

Despite the backlash, some fans defended Cat, with one writing: “Cat!! Love your hair! So much softer and I say this genuinely.”

Cat Deeley confirmed that she will quit This Morning if the backlash becomes too severe. (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning presenters

Since joining This Morning in March, Cat has not only faced criticism over her on-screen habits but has also been involved in controversy.

Some major controversy stemmed from her ‘joke’ about having a seizure while dancing, which led to backlash from the Epilepsy Society and viewers.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Cat revealed how the scrutiny had affected her. She even suggested that she would consider quitting the show if it ever became too overwhelming.

“If it gets too much for me, I’m going to quit,” she stated. “I don’t need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this.”

Ben and Cat are This Morning’s main hosts (Credit: ITV))

This Morning boycott

Elsewhere, some viewers weren’t happy to have Cat and Ben back on their screens after a summer of stand-in presenters.

One person said: “Can’t be doing with, Ben and Cat on #Thismorning. Turned over to #Jeremyvine.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear @benshephard and @catdeeley time to turn over. These two are awful!”

Someone else added: “Just put @thismorning on and promptly turned off seeing that Cat is back.”

