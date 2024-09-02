Ben Shephard told he looks ’10 years older’ as he returns to This Morning with new look

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley bounded back onto our screens earlier this week (September 2) after enjoying several weeks away from our screens over the summer break.

The pair appeared to have recharged and were eager to be back presenting. However, one aspect of their hosting was amiss according to viewers.

Ben Shephard looked notably different – and viewers were divided over his new look!

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard returned to This Morning this week (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Ben Shephard divides This Morning viewers with new beard

The 49-year-old presenter rocked a new addition to his look – facial hair! Although some viewers admitted they “loved” his new style, others were unimpressed… to say the least!

Ben debuted his new look with a selfie shared to social media. He penned: “Morning all – back to school and so far still smiling!! I really looking forward to seeing you at 10am – hope you can join us!”

In the comments section it didn’t take long for social media users to weigh in on Ben’s appearance. One said: “Ben’s beard def a no no.”

Another said: “The beard is Scruffy & Untidy. #thenewnormal is the ‘Dumbing Down’ of dress standards on TV.”

A third added: “Ben looks 10 years older, haven’t seen him for a while but not a good look.”

A fourth said: “Ben has aged 20 years…”

Ben sported a new look (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Other fans shared their praise, with one gushing: “Ben, keep the beard, very manly and I love it.”

Another complimented: “Never really found Ben Shepherd attractive until I’ve just seen him with a grey speckled beard.”

“I like the beard Ben, have you thought about styling it into a goatee?” chimed in another.

“Love the beard – leave it on please,” remarked a fourth.

Cat and Ben are back on our screens for the foreseeable, presenting their usual Monday to Thursday slot. Meanwhile, Alison and Dermott will be hosting the show on Fridays.

On Friday August 30 Craig Doyle and Sian Welby waved goodbye to viewers after filling in for Cat and Ben.

Stating his farewells, Craig said: “What a summer, Sian it’s been such a hoot, hasn’t it?”

“Ben and Cat are back on Monday, Alison and Dermott will be back on the Fridays, take care of yourselves.”

Read now: This Morning presenter Fern Britton set for surprise return to the show

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.