Eagle-eyed viewers of I’m A Celebrity… think they’ve spotted a rule break from two of the campmates – N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos and Loose Women panelist Jane Moore.

The I’m A Celebrity rule book runs the gamut from restrictions on how many pairs of underwear contestants can bring in to not being allowed to ask former cast members for advice.

But rules are meant to be broken. At least, that’s how some former contestants have interpreted them.

Paul Burrell snuck in coffee, Myleene Klass hid seasoning in her scrunchie and Gillian McKeith smuggled in spices in her undies. Whatever next?! Well, make-up some viewers reckon…

I’m A Celebrity viewers think Tulisa and Jane are wearing make-up

“Why isn’t Tulisa and Jane’s make-up coming off?” one X user tweeted during Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (November 18).

Another asked: “Why is Tulisa allowed to wear make-up in the jungle?”

A third blasted ITV and said: “How has Tulisa got a full face of make-up and fake eyelashes every day in the jungle? Make the show look even more fake guys! All the other girls are make-up free.”

Wait… are they wearing make-up? That’s never been allowed! Contraband!

Others questioned whether ITV has changed the rules for I’m A Celebrity this year.

“Wait, why is Jane also wearing make-up? Have they changed the rules this year?” they said, commenting on what appears to be black eyeliner Jane is wearing.

“Wait… are they wearing make-up? That’s never been allowed! Contraband!” said another. “Sorry but why has everyone got a full face of make-up on?” another commented.

Permanent make-up ahead of I’m A Celeb

However, another commented that Tulisa has actually got lash extensions, tattooed eyebrows and tattooed lips, meaning she “looks fully dolled up” but it’s all semi-permanent.

This is something Tulisa spoke about before heading into the jungle on her social media. On her Instagram page, the singer tagged her cosmetic practice and showed off a number of beauty treatments she recently had done. These included tattooed eyebrows and lip liner tattoos – which are stated online as semi-permanent.

In the caption, she wrote: “I tatted the lips to match the brows, couldn’t help myself.”

She also revealed: “Right now, I only have filler in my lips. There’s no filler anywhere else in my face. I’ve never spoken about this publicly as I only discovered what was really going on this year.”

Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

One of the reasons Tulisa may have opted to undergo cosmetic procedures such as, for example, having permanent make-up, is her struggle with Bell’s palsy.

She told Olivia Attwood during an episode of her So Wrong It’s Right podcast that when she had her first Bell’s palsy attack, she had a “massive burst of inflammation”.

One side of her face swelled up and she experienced “tingling sensations like little ants crawling in [her] face”.

“I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped… I couldn’t move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn’t go out, I just hid in the house.”

She used filler to try and balance out the asymmetry. As well as that, sometimes she takes steroids to try and bring it down.

The first time she went under the knife, the surgeon gave some good news – sort of.

“We found three chronically infected cysts in your face,” they said. If that was the good news, we might cut Tulisa some slack regarding her love of permanent make-up.

