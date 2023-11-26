ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity has been around for two decades – but we bet there’s a rule or two you didn’t realise the campmates had to follow.

From the number of pairs of underpants you can take to asking ex-contestants for advice, here’s everything to know.

Actress Rita Simons admitted bending the rules during her time on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity rules: Mental wellbeing tests

Everybody has to agree to a psychological assessment before appearing on the show to make sure they’re prepared. This can include questions on your likes and dislikes, your anxieties and your past.

This isn’t something that’s unique to I’m A Celebrity, however, with most reality shows requiring participants to undergo a psychological test – particularly as mental health and contestant welfare have risen in importance.

You can only bring three pairs of underwear with you

Most of us probably bring more on a weekend away, just in case, but if you’re heading to the jungle you’re only allowed to take three pairs of knickers with you.

However, not everyone abides by this rule. Actress Rita Simons – Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders – admitted that she snook in extra pairs when she appeared on the show in 2018.

You don’t know the time

There’s no quickly glancing at your watch when you’re on I’m A Celebrity – rather, you’re not allowed to know the time.

Just like on many other reality shows, like Love Island, the body clock of I’m A Celebrity contestants must end up seriously confused by the time they leave camp for good.

I’m A Celebrity rules: Stay to get paid

There are some pretty sizeable sums up for grabs if you enter the jungle. Noel Edmonds was paid a whopping £600,000 in 2018. Meanwhile, the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Harry Redknapp and Boy George have all earned half a million apiece, it’s claimed.

However, you can’t just take the money and run on the first day. Contestants need to stay in the jungle for a minimum of three days if they want to get their hands on the fee. Jamie Lynn, we’re looking at you.

Noel Edmonds was reportedly paid £600,000 for his I’m A Celebrity appearance (Credit: ITV)

You’re allowed deodorant, but you weren’t in the first series

Yep, deodorant was originally banned. However, after the production crew complained about the smell of the contestants, the ban was lifted the following year.

Something else contestants are allowed are cigarettes. While smoking rates are decreasing, campmates who do wish to light up while in the jungle can do so.

You can’t ask former contestants for advice

Tempting as it might be if you have a friend or colleague who’s been in the jungle before, you technically aren’t allowed to ask them for advice. This is because you aren’t supposed to tell anybody that you’re going on the show before it’s been announced.

Reportedly, Emmerdale‘s Danny Miller broke this rule when asking his friend, Coronation Street‘s Adam Thomas, for advice.

I’m A Celebrity rules: No contact with the outside world

A few campmates have already come a cropper this year, but sending secret signals to loved ones watching at home is a strict no-no. Marvin Humes, we’re talking to you!

