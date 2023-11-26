I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears claims Britney would want her to ‘leave’ the jungle amid her recent tearful outbursts

I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her relationship to famous sister Britney, claiming that the pop star would ‘want her to leave’ the jungle.

This came amid a heart-to-heart between Jamie and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson last night (Saturday, November 26).

Jamie spilled the beans on how she gets on with Britney (Credit: ITV)

Britney would want me ‘out of there, right now’ says Jamie Lynn on I’m A Celebrity

As I’m A Celeb stars Jamie Lynn and Sam sat in camp, he quizzed her on her relationship with Britney and what the star’s children are like.

“I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily… She’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?” Jamie revealed.

She continued: “She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’ My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her out of there, right now!’ She’s a good big sister, she is.

I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears talked about her ‘complicated’ upbringing (Credit: ITV)

Jamie reveals ‘complicated’ relationship to Britney

As the conversation continued, Jamie went on to discuss her relationship with Britney.

“Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most,” she told Sam.

She continued: “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”

“Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know?”

She continued: “I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’. We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them.”

