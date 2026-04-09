I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye slammed for behaviour in camp: ‘How about being a kind person?’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were quick to call out David Haye after his latest comments stirred up plenty of reaction during tonight’s episode.

The former boxer, 45, has been based in Main Camp while several of his fellow contestants remained over in Savannah Scrub.

But Thursday night’s installment saw David face criticism online after making remarks about his fellow I’m A Celeb campmates, who were living in the more basic conditions.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

David Haye has come under fire for his “attitude” in camp (Credit: ITV)

David Haye sparks backlash on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Chatting with his Main Camp campmates, David raised the idea of bringing someone over from Savannah Scrub.

He said: “If we had the opportunity, if you had to pick one of these [the campmates in Savannah Scrub] to come and join the team, who we picking? Who’s going to add value? We don’t want any dead weight.”

Scarlett Moffatt replied: “I feel like we should probably pick Beverley [Callard].”

Questioning the choice, David asked: “What’s she adding? What value is she adding?”

Ashley Roberts pointed out: “She smashed her trials.”

Craig Charles added: “She’s a lady, she’s older. It would be nice to give her some comfort.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers have slammed David Haye’s behaviour tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Why’s David forever got a attitude?’

Despite the suggestions, David appeared unconvinced. Craig then remarked: “He’s not convinced!”

Laughing, David responded: “I say let them fight it out.”

Later, speaking in the Telegraph, David explained his thinking. He said: “I think it’s a sportsman’s mindset. You’re looking for the best team. Are you going to do your job and is it going to assist me being better at what I do so I can win and then we all eat well?”

What’s she adding? What value is she adding?

Viewers wasted no time sharing their reactions on X, with many taking issue with David’s comments.

One wrote: “David Haye is such a self entitled [bleep]. Doesn’t care about people’s feelings only what ‘value’ they have to the group. How about just being a kind person? Is it SO hard? Mo is also a sportsman, you don’t see him acting this way.”

Another said: “Why’s David forever got a attitude…”

A third commented: “Does David ever show any emotion? All he seems to care about is logical competitiveness.”

A fourth added: “Hopefully David is out first.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though. One viewer posted: “The David Haye thing is so over the top, he’s just competitive… it’s not that deep really.”

Another wrote: “David Haye to win…. Keeping it real!!!”

Read more: When Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join I’m A Celebrity South Africa as Ant and Dec tease late arrival twist

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

What do you think of David in camp? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.