This year’s I’m A Celebrity has reignited Wagatha Christie tensions – or at least some version of them – between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

The two WAGs have been at loggerheads for years. Their relationship reached its lowest point in the summer of 2022, when Rebekah sued Coleen for libel over her claim that Rebekah’s Instagram account had been leaking her personal stories to the tabloid press.

After much speculation about whether or not Coleen’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity would bring Rebekah back into the limelight, she decided to take the reins herself.

So far, she has written two I’m A Celebrity columns for The Sun, and sat for an extended interview with the newspaper. Presumably, there’s plenty more to come.

I’m A Celebrity contestants talk Rebekah Vardy and Wagatha Christie

During November 18’s episode, campmates GK Barry, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore sat down with Coleen for a debrief on the whole Wagatha Christie, Rebekah Vardy saga.

“It was so interesting to hear it from Coleen. That’s my jungle experience. I’m good,” GK – real name Grace Keeling – said in the Bush Telegraph on Monday night.

Coleen told her campmates she didn’t expect her initial foray into laying out her detective work – in the form of an Instagram post that claimed Rebekah’s Instagram account had been leaking her personal Instagram stories to the press – to have the impact that it did.

“I did [it] because I was sick and tired,” she admitted to her campmates. “My worst nightmare was to go to court. And that was the thing, she was taking me to court.”

Coleen’s fellow I’m A Celebrity cast members appeared to sympathise more with her than with Rebekah, although this may have been because they were hearing Coleen’s side of the story.

“What’s the old phrase?” Jane asked. “If someone wants to show themselves to you, let them.” That seemed to say it all.

For what it’s worth, Rebekah lost the court case in 2022.

Separately, in one of their segments, hosts Ant and Dec made a reference to the high profile court case saying during Sunday’s episode: “It will be nice for Coleen to face a trial that doesn’t involve Rebekah Vardy.”

During the launch episode on Sunday, Dean also made a joke about the scandal. As he picked Coleen to pair up with for a trial, he exclaimed: “Wagatha Christie you’re coming with me!”

More recently, on Monday night’s episode, Ant and Dec couldn’t help but make another dig at Rebekah. Introducing a clip from camp, Dec said: “Coleen talks about the trial of the century and recovering her legal costs from Rebekah Vardy…”

Ant then said: “And in case you are wondering, that money went straight into… Coleen Rooney’s account.”

This, of course, referred to Coleen’s 2019 Instagram post in which she wrote “it’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account” when revealing her findings.

Rebekah responds to I’m A Celebrity moments

However, Rebekah hasn’t stayed silent. She’s hit out at Ant and Dec and their scripts.

In a column for The Sun on November 18, the WAG wrote: “So apart from lame jokes from Ant and Dec, who’ve also had their share of scandals in the past—easy tigers—who writes their scripts anyway? It’s been a fantastic episode.”

Rebekah was delighted to see Coleen sink in the river – twice – during the launch episode too. She has described her as “the gift that keeps on giving”.

Rebekah also said if she wishes anything upon Coleen, it’s having to eat bull penis. She then added: “Or humble pie.”

Rebekah on Coleen Rooney

Elsewhere, Rebekah also hit out at Dean for “cosying up” to Coleen in her latest column. She said in the article on November 19: “Dean, Dean and his cosying up to Coleen. It’s so very obvious and, believe me, it is going to get tiresome. He absolutely loves to talk about Wagatha and when he does he knows he’s going to get airtime from it.”

Will Ant and Dec stop making jokes? We doubt it tbh…

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 19) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

