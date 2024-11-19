As the new series of I’m A Celebrity has launched, it seems the girlfriend of GK Barry, Ella Rutherford, has shown huge support.

The social media star, 25, found herself taking part in the first trial of the show after she faced the public vote.

And while many thought she would struggle to complete it, GK Barry successfully collected nine out of 10 stars.

Back home, her almost one million followers on Instagram were rooting for her. But probably not as much as her girlfriend was.

GK Barry took on last night’s trial (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry girlfriend

TikTok star GK Barry has been in a relationship with England footballer Ella Rutherford since earlier this year.

Ella was one of many who were tuning in to last night’s episode (November 18) to see how GK – real name Greece Keeling – would get on crawling through spiders in the Vile Volcano trial.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ella shared a preview of the trial, captioning it: “The spider on her head piece. I can not!”

Then later in the evening she posted another story, watching the show, with the caption: “Best time of the day.

After GK took on the trial, Ella gushed on her Instagram: “You count them stars Queen 9/10 she’s smashed that, never in doubt. So proud of my lil jungle babe.”

Proving everyone wrong, GK was spared from the second trial from the public, as radio DJ, Dean McCullough got selected.

Loose Women star GK Barry’s relationship with Ella got serious in the summer, after they met each other’s family and went on holiday together.

Ella Rutherford Instagram Story about girlfriend GK Barry on I’m A Celeb (Credit: @EllaRutherford_ Instagram)

GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity

Before their relationship went public, GK Barry would frequently refer to the “love of her life” on her Saving Grace podcast. But she opted to keep the name quiet.

It wasn’t long until fans worked out every time she spoke about “eyelashes,” she was talking about Ella, and from then on they became an adorable couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ER (@ellarutherford_)

Meanwhile, fans on social media are already loving the brewing friendship between GK Barry and N-Dubz star Tulisa, declaring them to be an “iconic pairing”.

Even though it has only just begun, it looks like Ant and Dec could be hosting the best series in a very long time.

McFly’s Danny Jones is already being tipped to be 2024’s King of the Jungle, as fans deem him their “king” on night one.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 19) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

