I’m A Celebrity returned to ITV1 tonight (November 19) and Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose opened the show. Except they weren’t dropped into the jungle, they were 2,000 miles away in the Australian outback.

Josie arrived first and, seeing another car approach, she said that she hoped someone nice would be stepping out of it to join her. Except Nigel Farage was the second contestant to arrive…

However, within seconds, Josie proved she was more than capable of holding her own against the former UKIP politician and Brexiteer. And, after a dig at his expense, I’m A Celebrity viewers duly crowned their Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity: When Josie met Nigel Farage

“I did not expect to see you here,” Josie told Nigel as he walked towards her. “I’m nervous and petrified,” she told him. “No, it’s a challenge,” he told the This Morning host, trying to offer something of a pep talk.

“Can’t be worse than Brexit,” Josie quipped, surely giving him a taste of what’s to come. “Oh God,” Nigel responded with his head in his hands. “Didn’t take long, didn’t take long,” as Josie cackled.

Viewers react

I’m A Celebrity fans absolutely loved the burn at Nigel’s expense. And, as a result, have already decided on their Queen of the Jungle.

“I love Josie, she won’t hold back!” said one. “Queen Josie right there!” said a second. A third then quipped: “He had that Brexit comment coming haha. I like Josie she’s a good ‘un.” “Josie to win,” said another. “Josie wins the internet right there,” said another. “Haha Josie to win and that’s just after one comment,” another agreed. “Josie to win already yeah?”

