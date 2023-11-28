In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, viewers were furious that a handful of campmates were exempt from participating in the latest trial.

Before the show launched, it was revealed that former politician Nigel Farage would not have to participate in every trial due to medical conditions. Last night (November 27), the public voted food critic Grace Dent to do the next trial. However, she quit the show on “medical grounds”.

Grace left the show due on medical grounds (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Nella, Nigel, and Tony were exempt from the trial

When the voting opened for last night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that Nella Rose, Nigel, and Tony Bellew weren’t allowed to participate in last night’s trial. This had been ruled out on “medical grounds”.

Because of this, the public had voted for This Morning star Josie Gibson to do the trial with Grace.

However, as a result of Grace quitting, former EastEnders actor Danielle Harold, took her place after she received the third-highest number of votes.

The pair smashed their trial and won 10 stars for the camp.

Josie and Danielle got 10 stars for camp last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren’t happy at all

Due to so many campmates being exempt, fans of the show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their anger.

“I genuinely would like to know what “medical grounds” make you exempt from lying in a box trying to unlock some boxes, and then come back down to earth on a safety harness,” one user wrote.

“Nella ruled out on medical grounds again?” another person said. They then said it was a ploy so she didn’t have to do every trial.

“Nella not included again for a trial???” a third fumed. “She does not belong there. Send her medically exempt but home!”

“I think they should tell us what their “medical grounds” are,” a fourth wrote.

“[Bleep] Nigel should have been doing this. Medical grounds my [bleep],” a fifth shared.

