I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson warned over being ‘aloof’ in camp as typical Aquarius trait highlighted by astrologer

This Morning’s Josie Gibson has been given a word of advice as her I’m A Celebrity jungle journey gets underway.

The daytime TV anchor has emerged an early favourite to win the competition. But, in a line-up which holds JLS singer Marvin Humes, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and, erm, Nigel Farage, she may face stiff competition.

Now speaking on behalf of casinos.win, an astrology expert has weighed in. So which typical traits associated with her star sign will Josie have to overcome if she wants to win the crown?

Could Josie’s Aquarius traits trip her up? (Credit: ITV)

Fears Josie could come across as ‘detached’

Astrologer Tamar Hela revealed the challenges Josie – and Fred Sirieix, who shares the same sign – may have to overcome if she hopes to come out on top.

“This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Date’s Fred Sirieix will bring a breath of fresh air with their innovative Aquarian thinking. Known for their unconventional approach, Aquarians often stand out in group settings,” Tamar said.

“Josie’s creativity could be a game-changer in problem-solving situations. Fred’s unique perspectives might offer the group new ways to tackle challenges,” Tamar continued.

“However, Aquarians can sometimes come off as detached or aloof, a trait that both Josie and Fred would need to manage to maintain strong group dynamics.”

So could ingrained Aquarius traits stand in the way of Josie’s winning?

Tamar has predicted that Josie and Fred could clash with Made In Chelsea’s Sam as a result of his tendency to like the spotlight (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson to clash with ‘flamboyant’ I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson?

Meanwhile, Tamar has predicted that some contestants may clash due to their personalities as assigned by the stars.

“The fiery nature of Aries contestants Jamie-Lynn Spears and Nigel Farage, characterised by their assertiveness and competitive spirit, might lead to friction with the more balanced and diplomatic approach of Libra Grace Dent,” Tamar claimed.

“Grace’s inclination towards harmony and fairness might clash with the Aries duo’s more direct and confrontational style,” Tamar then continued.

“Additionally, Leo Sam Thompson, with his inherent need for the spotlight and recognition, might find himself at odds with the Aquarius duo of Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix, who might perceive his flamboyance as overbearing, given their preference for a more collective and unconventional approach.”

