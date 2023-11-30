I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears quit the show after Sam Thompson rewarded Fred Sirieix instead of picking her luxury item, it’s been claimed.

The sister of Britney Spears became the second star to quit the ITV show this week. Jamie’s exit came just days after Grace Dent left the jungle on “medical grounds”.

Now, it’s been reported that one famous face in the I’m A Celebrity camp could have been behind the reason for Jamie’s exit.

Jamie quit the show this week (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears’ jungle goodbye

During Wednesday’s episode (November 29) Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes and Tony Bellew returned to the camp from Misery Motel. During the trial, the boys managed to win coins, which could be used to purchase items.

The likes of a chocolate bar, luxury items and a camping chair were all up for grabs. Sam opted to use his coins to get an apron for champ chef Fred Sirieix.

But it seems Jamie wasn’t too happy when she found this out. So much so, that a body language expert has claimed it could have been the reason she walked.

An expert claims Jamie was not happy with Sam (Credit: ITV)

Jamie ‘angry’ over Sam’s decision?

Speaking to Paddy Power Games, Judi James said: “There were several potential reasons behind her sudden, dramatic exit but her body language pinpoints the fact that a chef’s apron could be partly to blame.”

The expert then noted how Jamie’s body looked “solid and stoic” until she saw her campmates had brought back an apron. Then apparently, things went downhill.

“Jamie’s body language signalled silent upset and inner revolt from that stage on,” the body language pro said.

She went on: “Asking Sam why he chose an apron she showed visible signs of inner anger or rejection. Her smile died, she frowned and tilted her head to suggest puzzlement and her lower jaw jutted in defiance.”

Jamie became the second star to quit I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb Jamie’s ‘clue’ that she was ‘frustrated’

Judi then said how Jamie signalled signs of “distress and a desire to self-comfort”. The singer was sat in camp “in a diminished pose, self-hugging and scratching”.

The expert went on to say Jamie dropped another “clue” about “her frustration with unfair leadership”. Judi said this happened when she told Tony Bellew: “I’m not in control of things.”

What’s more, she added: “‘When is that [bleep]head getting off the throne?’ was another example of her distress and frustration as she began to moan about the chores she had been given by ‘king’ Sam.”

Jamie ‘like a small and very upset child in a pram’

Things got more awkward though when Jamie said she wanted to leave, again. Her co-stars responded by laughing and mocking at her.

Judi said: “For them it was probably banter but being disbelieved and laughed at didn’t seem to sit well with Jamie.”

She explained: “Jamie sat gripping the sides of her hammock like a small and very upset child in a pram, her mouth open in disbelief at the others’ laughter. That square of chocolate she was given in place of her children’s photo was just a triggering reminder of the real world that was waiting outside.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson ‘wants to go home’ after Jamie Lynn quits

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.