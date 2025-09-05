I’m A Celebrity star George Shelley has revealed that he was forced to make an unexpected career change after spending all his money.

The Union J singer, 32, appeared on the show back in 2015 and finished as a runner-up.

George was on the show 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star George Shelley’s unexpected career change

10 years ago, after finding fame on The X-Factor, George headed Down Under to take part in I’m A Celeb.

He starred in a series that featured the likes of Spencer Matthews, Chris Eubank, and Ferne McCann. He eventually ended up finishing in second place, behind upcoming Strictly star Vicky Pattison.

However, as The Sun has reported, after spending all his money, George found himself working shifts in a coffee shop.

He opened up about his brief career change during a recent chat with the publication.

I’m A Celebrity star George Shelley talks coffeeshop job

“Last year I was just grafting a lot, doing a lot of social media for other people, video editing and coffee shop work,” he explained.

“I did smash a lot because I’m quite high energy. I’m always knocking things over and slipping over. I’d given up on music,” he then continued.

However, working in the coffee shop – Chi Chi’s coffee shop in Enfield, North London – actually led to George returning to his musical career.

His boss, Alex Pothecary, is a guitarist. They began making music together, and soon met Will Jackson, a drummer, in another coffeeshop.

They became a trio, calling their new band Lightlines. They released their first single earlier this year.

However, George hasn’t ruled out working in hospitality again. “If in a month’s time I need to get some cash in, I’ll just do some night shifts somewhere or do some gardening. I’ve not got an ego, thinking that I’m too good for having to work again,” he said.

Sir Mo is set for a second go at I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Sir Mo Farah to return to I’m A Celeb

In other I’m A Celebrity-related news, Sir Mo Farah is reportedly set to take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity: All Stars. Mo first took part in the series back in 2020, when it was filmed at Gwyrch Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

The spin-off, which will be filmed in South Africa and will air early next year, first aired in 2023. It saw the likes of Carol Vorderman, Myleene Klass, and Paul Burrell return for a second shot at the programme.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Mo is very competitive so is definitely out to win this time round.

“He’s excited to experience a different side of I’m A Celeb as obviously the castle series were dramatically different to Oz,” they then continued.

“The sunny camps bring with them new problems, but he’s feeling excited for the challenge.”

