Former I’m A Celebrity star Sir Mo Farah has reportedly signed up for the show’s All Stars spin-off, which is due to air next year.

The news comes amid claims that Mo Farah chose to return to the programme after snubbing the opportunity to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Sir Mo was on the show five years ago (Credit: ITV)

Sir Mo Farah to make I’m A Celebrity return?

Back in 2020, Sir Mo took part in I’m A Celebrity. Due to the pandemic, the hit show was hosted at Gwyrch Castle in North Wales, rather than in the Australian jungle as it usually is.

Sir Mo joined the likes of Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, and Jordan North in braving the cold of the castle.

The Olympian eventually finished in fifth place, after being eliminated from the show just two days before the final.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner, with Jordan as a runner-up.

Now, it’s been reported that Mo will be taking part in the show once more. Except this time, he’ll be heading to South Africa, not North Wales!

Sir Mo is heading back onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Sir Mo Farah snubs Strictly for I’m A Celeb?

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Mo chose to do I’m A Celebrity: All Stars over getting his dancing shoes on and doing Strictly.

“Mo is very competitive so is definitely out to win this time round,” the source said.

“He’s excited to experience a different side of I’m A Celeb as obviously the castle series were dramatically different to Oz,” they then continued.

“The sunny camps bring with them new problems, but he’s feeling excited for the challenge.”

ED! has contacted Mo’s representatives for comment, as well as ITV and the BBC.

Is Harry coming back? (Credit: ITV)

Who else is taking part?

Mo isn’t the only I’m A Celebrity legend set to take part in the All Stars show next year.

According to reports, he’ll be joined by former Jungle King Harry Redknapp and Gemma Collins.

Gemma famously only lasted just three days in the jungle before quitting back in 2014.

“Harry is TV gold and was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants,” a source told The Sun.

Harry’s spokesperson told the publication: “This is speculation”.

The new series is set to start filming this Autumn, before airing in 2026.

