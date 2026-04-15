I’m A Celebrity viewers left puzzled as Ant and Dec deliver shocking elimination news: ‘What is happening?!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left scratching their heads after Ant and Dec revealed last night that one of the campmates would be heading home in a shock elimination.

During Tuesday’s episode (April 14), the Rhinos once again came out on top in a challenge against the Lions, ramping up tensions between the two divided camps.

But it was the announcement in the closing moments that really caught everyone off guard, as Ant and Dec teased that a first elimination was on the way in tonight’s episode.

Gemma breaks down in tears in tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa rocked by first elimination twist

In the teaser for tonight’s episode, viewers saw Gemma Collins breaking down in tears, admitting: “I don’t think I can take it,” as she opened up to Adam Thomas.

As the competition continued, Gemma was visibly struggling during a challenge after being gunged in the face, eventually telling Scarlett Moffatt, “Forget it, you’ve won,” as she appeared ready to give up.

The episode then ended on a dramatic note, with Declan Donnelly telling the camp: “It is time for the first celebrity to leave the camp for good.”

The elimination will not be a public vote (Credit: ITV)

Viewers ask: ‘How can someone leave if it’s not live?’

The twist immediately sparked confusion among fans, especially given that the series was pre-recorded last September.

“So what is happening with booting them out since it is pre-recorded?” one viewer asked on X.

“How do they decide who gets eliminated… I didn’t think anyone would be going,” another wrote.

“How can someone leave if it’s not live to vote. How are they doing it?” questioned a third.

“An elimination? How are they going to do that?” added another.

However, ITV has since implied that the decision will not come from a public vote. Instead, one of the winning team’s Kings — Harry Redknapp or Jimmy Bullard — might be faced with a “big decision.”

Because the series was filmed last year, viewers are unable to vote campmates out in the usual way.

Instead, the format has been adapted for this series, which will still culminate in a live final broadcast from London, where a viewer vote will decide the overall winner.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity shake-up sparks backlash as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join line-up

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX

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