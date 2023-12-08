I’m A Celebrity star Danielle Harold’s nails are pristine after three weeks in the jungle and viewers are ‘obsessed’

After enduring 20 days in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, fans were left stunned by one aspect of Danielle Harold‘s appearance as she exited camp.

The former EastEnders actor, who played Lola Pearce, was the fifth celeb to be voted off last night (December 7). While lots of fans might have hoped for her to remain in the jungle, many were left distracted by how she kept her nails in pristine condition – despite participating in multiple trials.

Danielle was the fifth celeb to leave the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans ‘can’t get their heads’ around Danielle Harold’s ‘perfect’ mani

Many fans couldn’t help but take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.

“Must say, Danielle’s nail tech needs a shout out, them nails are still going strong nearly three weeks in the jungle!” one user wrote.

“You know what I don’t understand about I’m A Celebrity is how are Danielle nails still in perfect condition? Like honestly with the things she’s done in camp etc they are still clean since the day she came into camp,” another person shared.

It’s mad how Danielle’s nails last longer than six other celebrities!

“Howwww is Danielle managing to keep her nails so nice in the middle of a jungle? I’m obsessed!” a third remarked.

“I just can’t get my head around Danielle’s perfect nails,” a fourth wrote.

“It’s mad how Danielle’s nails last longer than six other celebrities! Her nail tech needs some recognition!!” a fifth shared.

It is unknown whether Danielle has acrylic or gel nails. However, we do agree that keeping her nails in tip-top shape is impressive!

Social media couldn’t stop talking about Danielle’s nails (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: ‘I am so glad that this was my year’

During her interview with hosts Ant and Dec, Danielle discussed her time on the show. She said: “You forget you are on TV and just think you are camping with your mates.”

When talking about fellow campmate Sam Thompson, she referred to him as a “brother”.

Danielle continued: “I think we are both a bit crazy and a bit loud. When someone matches your energy like that, he just makes me laugh. I am so glad that this was my year. You know sometimes you’re watching thinking I wouldn’t want to be in there but with them there was not one bad person in there, even Mr Farage.”

