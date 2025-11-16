I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott on her ‘violent’ upbringing and impact on relationship with girlfriend Jess Glynne

She’s tackled the Euros, now she’s tackling the jungle. Alex Scott has officially touched down in Australia ahead of her jungle debut on I’m A Celebrity.

The former Lioness will be swapping the pitch and studio for creepy crawlies and camp life. But who is Alex Scott, and why is she one to watch this season?

The former footballer has taken up a career in broadcasting (Credit: Lensi Photography/SplashNews)

Who is Alex Scott?

Alexandra Scott is more than just a former footballer; she is one of the most recognisable figures in British broadcasting and sport.

Born in London, 41-year-old Alex is of Jamaican and Northern Irish descent. Her ancestry was further explored on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, where she discovered her Lithuanian-Jewish heritage on her mother’s side.

Alex first rose to fame on the pitch, playing as a right-back for Arsenal and England.

Since retiring in 2018, she has seamlessly transitioned into TV, becoming a mainstay of BBC and Sky Sports coverage. From fronting major tournaments such as the Euros to co-hosting The One Show and Children In Need, Alex’s charm and authenticity have won her a new legion of fans.

She also became the first permanent female host of Football Focus in 2021, replacing Dan Walker.

In addition to punditry, she’s hosted Soccer Aid alongside Dermot O’Leary and co-anchored Goals on Sunday with Chris Kamara. She was part of the BBC team covering both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Alex played for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Who did Alex Scott play for?

Alex Scott’s footballing resume is one of the most impressive in the women’s game. She earned 140 caps for England and was part of the Team GB squad for the London 2012 Olympics.

She started her football journey with Arsenal aged just eight and played for the club in four separate stints (1992–1999, 2002–2004, 2005–2009, and 2012–2018). In between, she joined Birmingham City and later played for the Boston Breakers in the US.

On the pitch, she transitioned from a forward to a right-back and became known for her attacking runs and defensive skills. In 2007, she scored the winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Cup Final, securing Arsenal’s historic victory – the first British team to win the trophy.

Trophy-wise, she has five FA Women’s Premier League titles, one Women’s Super League title, seven FA Cups, and multiple League Cups. Her dedication and success have established her as a football legend.

Alex and Strictly pro Neil Jones made it to fifth place in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott on Strictly Come Dancing

In 2019, Alex traded her boots for ballroom shoes when she joined the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, dancing with professional Neil Jones. The duo made it to the quarter-finals, finishing in fifth place.

“I’ve been a fan of Strictly forever,” she told host Tess Daly in her exit interview. “I’ve loved every moment, and I have to thank everyone. I’ve literally lived out another dream. I had football and then this chapter.”

Neil praised her determination. “She’s taught me so much. I’ve been so lucky.”

The two have reportedly remained close friends.

She has been dating singer Jess Glynne since 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne

In 2023, Alex’s relationship with Grammy-winning singer Jess Glynne became public after months of speculation. The couple were first spotted together at Wimbledon and later confirmed they were dating.

“It took us a while because we knew what we have is so special,” Alex told The Sun. “It has been about trying to protect that and keep that for us.”

Jess later said on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast: “Even though we’re both in this public space, what we have, that’s ours.”

In recent interviews, Alex opened up about the emotional challenges she faced in her relationship due to her upbringing. In The Times, she revealed: “We weren’t allowed to express emotion. Dad didn’t allow us to hug each other or say ‘I love you’.”

She admitted that early on, she struggled to reciprocate Jess’s affection. “I remember one of the first times Jess hugged me. I was [rigid]. She was like: ‘Are you not going to put your arms around me?’ But I didn’t know how.”

Despite the early hurdles, Alex says she’s now in a space where she can be more vulnerable. Speaking to Women’s Health in 2021, she said: “I’m more open to being vulnerable and I’m absolutely enjoying this stage.”

Alex’s high-profile love life

Despite wanting to keep things under wraps with Jess, Alex’s love life has hit the headlines over the years.

Back in 2020, reports claimed Alex was dating Coronation Street hunk Sam Robertson, who plays Adam Barlow.

A source claimed to a newspaper about their dinner date: “They both looked totally relaxed about being out together, even though they’re both very famous now.”

However, in her memoir, Alex felt coverage of them meeting up meant romantic matters didn’t exactly kick off well for the ex footballer and the actor.

She told Fabulous in 2021: “My life has always been about being independent, making sure you can look after yourself and never wanting to feel that someone can walk out on you and take everything away from you. My one date in ages was going out with Sam [Robertson], who is lovely.

“The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn’t exactly a great start!”‘

First love’

Alex also opened up about her past relationship with Lionesses and Arsenal teammate Kelly Smith for the first time in about How (Not) To Be Strong. Report claim they were together between 2005 and 2013. BBC star Alex revealed Kelly was her “first love” in her memoir.

“I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that,” she said at the book’s launch.

When did she get her MBE?

Alex was appointed MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for her services to football. The accolade recognised not only her playing achievements but also her role in inspiring future generations of female athletes.

She retired in 2018 as the second most capped England player and has since used her platform to advocate for greater visibility and respect for women’s football.

The star admitted that she struggled with a speech impediment as a child (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Alex Scott’s parents and her early struggles

Alex’s father is called Tony, and her mother is called Carol McKee. Tony left Alex’s mother when the future football star was seven. Alex hasn’t had a relationship with him since he left.

In a shocking revelation in her book How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex opened up about her “violent” childhood. Alex alleged that she and her brother would often hear their dad beating their mother. As a result, one incident was said to be so violent Alex believed her mother had died.

However, after seeing the claims, Tony responded: “I have no idea why she’s saying all this stuff,” he told Mail Online. “I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family and I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.

“Perhaps she is judging me by today’s standards. People were a lot tougher back then. But I was never violent, that’s just not me. I never beat Alex or anyone else in the family or did anything like that.”

Alex hit back and commented: “If you are saying being beaten with a belt is just being strict – I can take that, I really don’t care about me. That story from him coming out takes her [Alex’s mum] back to a place… hearing the pain and the terror again in her voice last night – that’s why I don’t know what I can do. But I’m not going to allow him to win any more.”

Speech ‘problem’ that left her ‘feeling embarrassed’

Despite her confident TV persona, Alex has been open about struggling with a speech impediment as a child.

As reported by Express, she told Children In Need viewers during the 2024 The Heaviest Backpack campaign: “I had a speech problem and spent a lot of my time in speech therapy. When teachers asked me to speak aloud in class, I found it very hard and would go into my shell.”

It wasn’t until she publicly addressed the issue that she realised how many others had similar struggles. “I laugh to myself about how far I’ve come now that it’s my job to talk and communicate with the world.”

Alex has been open about her battle with alcoholism and mental health (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Alex’s struggle with alcoholism

Alex has candidly shared her struggles with mental health and alcohol. After facing a torrent of online abuse when she transitioned into punditry, she began drinking nightly.

“I went from doing a job I love to thinking, I know what’s going to happen as soon as I step off this chair. Do I even carry on? Is it even worth it?” she told Women’s Health in 2021. “Looking at my daily life, many would wonder how I could be depressed. But mental illness doesn’t work like that. It’s so easy to think there are people worse off than us and we have no right to feel sorry for ourselves. But that thought process alone can be really dangerous, and lead to bigger problems.”

She also said she turned to wine to help her sleep, and didn’t even tell her mum she was struggling. “I was lonely. It felt like I was all on my own. I didn’t tell anyone, I didn’t tell my mum because I didn’t want her to worry or put that stress on her. I was just that person [who thought] I can look after myself, I can deal with stuff. But obviously sometimes that’s the wrong way.”

Eventually, she sought help through the Sporting Chance Clinic. “Going to therapy was the most enlightening thing I’ve ever done. I will never stop.”

Alex will be making her jungle debut this weekend (Credit: ITV)

On appearing on I’m A Celebrity

Now, Alex is stepping way outside her comfort zone in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. The former Lioness says it will be her shyness, not creepy crawlies, that poses the biggest challenge.

“People see you on TV and they assume you’re outgoing. But take me to red carpets or events and I’m the one in the corner going: ‘Talk to me, please give me a plus one so I don’t have to walk in on my own,'” she told ITV. “It’s going to be a challenge.”

Her partner Jess Glynne is backing her all the way and is reportedly planning a surprise trip to the jungle bridge.

As for what she’ll miss? “My hair stuff, Custard Creams and Bourbons,” she laughed.

Although nervous, Alex says she’s determined to represent herself well. “I don’t want to let my teammates down. Even if I have fears, I’ll just throw myself into it.”

And as for the rice-heavy camp meals?

“With my Jamaican background, it’s all about chicken and rice. If I come out of the jungle never wanting to eat rice again, I’m going to be devastated!”

