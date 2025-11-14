I’m A Celebrity 2025 campmates face boxes of snakes while still in the Versace hotel – here’s our favourite first trials

I’m A Celebrity bosses have landed a terrifying trial on this year’s campmates while still in the hotel. Talk about a baptism of fire!

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sprung it on five of the stars while they were in the Palazzo Versace in Brisbane.

Onlookers spotted Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge facing their fears around the pool.

As the cameras rolled for pre-recorded launch show scenes, the celebs had to sit on sun-loungers with their head in the box. A load of snakes were then dropped in…

The campmates always meet at the luxury five-star Palazzo Versace. But usually, it is much more relaxing!

The celebrities who appear to have been landed with the terrifying first trial are Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne.

This trial is arguably the worst first trial ever faced by the I’m A Celebrity campmates. But here are some of the best!

I’m A Celebrity: First trials

Walk The Plank is definitely up there with one of the best first trials, ever! There was nothing better than seeing the terrified campmates walking out across a board on one of Surfers Paradise’s highest sky scrapers.This was traditionally the first trial the celebs would do each year before heading into the jungle. But last year, it was replaced.

Bosses scrapped Walk The Plank for the 2024 series after seven years, meaning we could no longer laugh at the stars quivering 314ft in the air. Shame!

The good news is, ITV execs have continued with the theme of jumping out of an aircraft at a great height. This year, sneak peek pictures have shown Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Eddie Kadi parachuting across Broadwater Beach.

But the best to this day is when Gemma Collins was faced with a similar task. Who can forget the former TOWIE star’s epic meltdown before the helicopter had left the ground? She even quit the show over it!

Danny Jones’ trouser snake

This was the first Bushtrucker Trial of last year – and it will never be forgotten. Once in camp, Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan were locked inside a coffin before a load of snakes were unleashed.

The trouble is, one of those snakes made a beeline for Danny Jones’ shorts. The McFly star shouted: “I’ve got a snake up my shorts!” But in response, Dec simply quipped: “That’s what’s know here as a trouser snake.”

Danny went on to be crowned King of the Jungle, so hopefully it was worth it!

This does however, appear to be a theme. In 2013, Joey Essex suffered a similar fate before he had even entered the main jungle camp. In that year’s first trial, half the campmates ended up in Snake Rock and also had to lie in coffins.

Joey’s coffin was filled with lizards… and one also headed straight for his shorts. “He’s biting me!” he yelled. Ouch.

This year’s celebs are in luck for their first trial, as the snakes are going on their heads, rather than up their trousers!

I’m A Celebrity…Gets Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV/ ITVX on Sunday November 16, 2025.