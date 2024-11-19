I’m A Celebrity camp cooking curse strikes again as viewers spot ‘tension’

Every year on I’m A Celebrity… there are arguments over the cooking and, it seems, the 2024 series will be no different.

So far, it’s been a very peaceful time in the jungle, as all the celebrities seem to get on. But, of course, they each bring their own huge personalities. And just like every year, when it’s time to cook the meals, everyone’s true feelings start to show.

Last night (November 18), viewers noticed that Jane Moore looked tense whenever campmates spoke about the cooking. Meanwhile, Tulisa also expressed her frustrations in the Bush Telegraph after handing over control of the stove.

As a result, viewers are predicting, ahem, beef in the jungle kitchen before too long…

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Tulisa spills the beans and shares frustrations

Despite the fact it’s only been on for a few days, N-Dubz star Tulisa seems to be taking charge in the kitchen.

After doing a great job on night one, campmates decided to nominate her to be chef all over again the next day. A food disaster quickly ensued, with Tulisa accidentally spilling the beans all over the floor while attempting to drain them.

That didn’t stop the camp from eating them, though, as she and others quickly gathered as many as they could to rinse and scoff.

Later, after GK Barry won nine stars during the Bushtucker Trial, a bulging bag of alligator tail was delivered into camp. And, with camp leader Tulisa stepping aside, it was Danny Jones and Melvin Odoom who were tasked with the cooking duties.

Tulisa would stare if she thought something didn’t sound right.

However, she couldn’t resist offering some of her wisdom. “Guys, guys,” she addressed the pair. “Are you heating oil in that pan? If you put it on that flame there it’ll start smoking.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Melvin said: “I can see that Tulisa was looking from afar when we were doing certain things, she’d be like nah, that’s not a good idea. Or she’d stare if she thought something didn’t sound right.”

“Part of me was like, really frustrated, I just wanted to get stuck in, just let me do it,” Tulisa said in the Bush Telegraph later. “But the other part of me was like, you just do it for me please.”

Fans think Jane Moore will be first to snap

While Tulisa vented in the Bush Telegraph, it was Jane’s “tense” behaviour that some viewers noticed.

One predicted on Twitter: “Jane will be the first to argue over cooking.” “It’s still early days, but I bet Jane will start to get crabby,” said another.

Another penned: “Moans about cooking already. I can see it kicking off massively if it’s like that every night when cooking. Every single year they moan about cooking.”

A third commented: “Why is it the cooking that always causes the first drama?!” “Every year we have the cooking issue,” said another.

Another viewer pointed out that the yearly camp roles haven’t even started yet, so that could cause even more trouble.

“They haven’t been designated roles yet and there is already tension over cooking. How are they going to cope when someone who can’t cook is at the reigns?”

Of course, fans of the show will remember last year’s rumble in the camp kitchen. It all kicked off between Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix.

So could the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2024 top that beef? Here’s hoping!

I’m A Celebrity continues every night on ITV1 at 9pm.

