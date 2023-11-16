The 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity hasn’t even started yet and already it’s said to be facing a spot of chaos amid fears that a gang of creepy crawlies could move in ahead of the famous campmates.

The iconic reality show returns to telly screens on Sunday (November 19) for a brand-new series. Hosts Ant and Dec will welcome another batch of celebs ready to rough it up in the Aussie jungle.

However, just days before the launch show, the camp is expected to be rocked by unexpected and rather wild Aussie weather.

The camp is said to be hit with wet weather (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity facing chaos days before 2023 series launch?

According to reports in The Sun, the camp is set to be hit by harsh wet weather – meaning the leeches may well be joining the celebs in the I’m A Celeb jungle.

What’s more, heavy rain is also expected, with forecasters predicting downpours throughout the week. Heavy winds could reach 30mph too.

Critters like monster earthworms and leeches can be prevalent during constant periods of rainfall. And bosses could limit trips to the iconic jungle waterfall if the creek becomes infested with leeches, it’s claimed.

Previous show stars have confirmed the camp can become overrun with the creepy crawlies. Joe Swash, who appeared on the show in 2008 and again for the all-stars version, said: “It’s got leeches everywhere in the water.”

Meanwhile Nicola McClean in the same series also had a run-in with leeches. She was left horrified when a parasite clamped itself onto her breast during a challenge.

Josie is one of many stars heading into the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Bigger and better than ever’

Earlier this week, the campmates for this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity were announced.

Jamie Lynn Spears – sister of singer Britney, will be joining the likes of Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and also Sam Thompson in the jungle this weekend.

As for the first challenge, Nigel will be taking part in it. He will also appear alongside Josie and YouTuber Nella Rose in the Australian Outback. It marks the first time the show’s bosses have filmed away from the Gold Coast, where the camp is based. And, the scenes have already been filmed.

The challenge takes place 2,000 miles away, near the town of Alice Springs, which is near Uluru, or Ayers Rock. And Nigel, Josie and Nella will be trying to win time for their fellow celebrities taking part in challenges back in camp.

