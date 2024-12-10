The cast of I’m A Celeb endured many hardships in the jungle, including twice being evacuated from camp, winner Danny Jones has revealed.

After McFly star Danny was crowned the winner of the ITV show, he revealed all about one of the “hardest nights” in the camp.

Danny opened up about the struggles of jungle life (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity evacuation revealed

This year’s I’m A Celebrity camp witnessed the worst rain in the show’s history. And, because of the rain, Danny told The Mirror that the campmates were secretly evacuated not once, but twice.

He further revealed that all 12 of them had to take shelter in the Bush Telegraph until the weather was bearable.

He said: “It was one of the hardest nights, we were all quite cramped and I think there were still 12 of us then as well, all boiling hot in close proximity.

It was one of the hardest nights.

“The rain also meant the leeches were searching for you and I was literally on leech check every day,” Danny continued.

Reports at the time claimed parts of the set suffered immense damage because of the rain. Vital access routes were swamped with floodwaters as 114.5 mm of rainfall pounded camp in less than a day.

However, an ITV source said at the time: “We have contingency plans in place to cover all weather eventualities, the health and safety of our celebrities is an absolute priority.”

And, it seems, that contingency plan included the stars holing up in the Bush Telegraph until the worst of the weather had passed.

Danny was checking for leeches as the jungle flooded (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb winner on ‘most beautiful moment’ of his life

Following his jungle win, Danny also reflected on the “most beautiful moment” of his life. He said he was overwhelmed with emotion as he was reunited with wife Georgia and son Cooper in camp. The scenes melted viewers’ hearts, too.

“I remember Cooper’s little smile and his little face which was so excited to see me. It was just pure love and emotion,” Danny shared.

The show stint was the longest the singer has ever been away from his family. Even during his tours with McFly, Danny ensures he comes home at the weekend. However, he had no contact with them for a month.

Meanwhile, Danny’s wife also confessed that she was going through a “stressful time” while he was in the jungle. Georgia struggled to balance their house move, work and parenting on her own.

Read more: Why Danny Jones won’t receive any I’m A Celebrity winnings as he’s forced to return prize

So did you enjoy I’m A Celebrity in 2024? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!