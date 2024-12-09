Why Danny Jones won’t receive any I’m A Celebrity winnings as he’s forced to return prize

Danny Jones didn’t get to take the I’m A Celebrity sceptre and crown home after leaving the jungle studio yesterday, nor will he receive a cash prize – despite winning ITV’s flagship reality TV show.

The network today (December 9) revealed the margin Danny won by – more than 10% of the total vote count.

Some viewers may have found the finale disappointing, but many have taken to social media to celebrate the social and emotional cohesiveness of this year’s cast, and the vulnerability and positivity that suffused the season.

But that didn’t mean Danny got to keep the symbols of his victory…

McFly singer Danny Jones was voted King of the Jungle this year (Credit: YouTube)

Danny Jones forced to return I’m A Celebrity prize

Danny Jones may have won the hearts and minds of the British public, but that’s all. There are no tangible winnings for I’m A Celebrity victors.

“I didn’t get to keep anything!” he told Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning today.

“They wouldn’t let me keep anything. I had to give the sceptre back. I really wanted to bring it through airport security because it’s quite big.

“But yeah, I don’t have anything to show for it.”

Well, except an estimated £150,000 to £200,000 pay packet.

Danny didn’t get to keep his crown and sceptre after leaving the I’m A Celebrity studio, much to his chagrin (Credit: YouTube)

ITV doesn’t tend to disclose the amounts it pays the stars that go into the jungle, but figures leak, and estimates abound as to how much each I’m A Celebrity campmate gets paid.

They don’t compete for a cash prize, nor for any literal crown and sceptre. It’s the knowledge that the voting public chose them that they’re in it for, if anything. And Danny certainly won that.

Danny’s heartfelt response to winning

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Danny said upon receiving the news that he had won I’m A Celebrity….

“It’s a lovely feeling to be liked. I gave my all in there, and this means so much to me.

“This is totally insane. I’ve learned so much about myself, and that’s because the campmates were unbelievable.”

But it wasn’t without its challenges for the McFly singer.

“It was way harder than it comes across on TV,” he said. “You’re hungry, you’re tired, you’re lethargic.”

Shortly after Ant and Dec announced the winner, McFly posted on their Instagram page, “McFly 2, Busted 1. Just saying.”

Danny shaved in a moustache and posed for a few photos wearing his jungle hat in a hotel bedroom. However, the Express reports that he promptly got rid of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Jones | Mcfly (@dannyjonesofficial)

You can watch I’m A Celebrity finale on demand on ITV.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Alan Halsall leaves viewers in hysterics as they spot signal to daughter Sienna in series finale

So, who did you vote for? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!