I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears quit the jungle to attend Dancing With the Stars final, fans claim

I’m A Celeb fans reckon Jamie Lynn Spears left the jungle to be back in the US for the Dancing With The Stars final.

The sister of Britney Spears became the second star to quit the ITV show this week. Jamie’s exit came just days after Grace Dent left the jungle on “medical grounds.”

However, now, I’m A Celeb viewers are certain that they have worked out the ‘real reason’ Jamie has quit.

Jamie Lynn Spears quit the jungle on medical grounds (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on another reality show before I’m A Celeb

Prior to Jamie heading into the Aussie jungle, she appeared on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars.

Partnered up with Alan Bersten, Jamie’s stint was short-lived. She ended up being booted from the glitzy series on week two.

But Jamie was soon back on telly screens. This month, she joined I’m A Celeb, along with the likes of Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson, and Fred Sirieix. But after a tough time in the jungle, Jamie quit I’m A Celeb yesterday (Wednesday, November 30).

She appeared on Dancing With The Stars before I’m A Celeb (Credit: DWTS)

The real reason Jamie Lynn Spears quit I’m A Celeb ‘revealed’

After hearing the news of Jamie’s I’m A Celeb exit, fans said they were gutted to see her go. But others speculated on the ‘real reason’ she has left the jungle – so she could appear on the Dancing With The Stars final next week.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person mused: “Nothing to do with the Dancing With the Stars finale being next week which I presume all contestants are meant appear on? Hmm, we will see what happens.”

What else did fans say?

A second fan replied and wrote: “This is v interesting re; Jamie Lynn quitting the jungle.. little bribe from @ITV, “here’s some money, stay a week and talk about Britney then walk out”, back in time for the final? Wouldn’t surprise me!”

A third quipped: “Did Jamie Lynn know she was going to be off DWTS early.. bc how was she immediately signed up & put on the I’m A Celeb show… I was confused by this. like she just wanted multiple quick checks as soon as possible.”

Someone else added: “Hmmm, the DWTS finale is next week and won’t she be contracted to appear on that?”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Grace Dent admits she didn’t leave ‘as planned’ as she issues statement on exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.