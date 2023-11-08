I’m A Celeb 2023: Ant and Dec’s Jungle Club Instagram spin-off to return this year, tabloid claims

There are reports that Ant and Dec’s popular I’m A Celeb spin-off show Jungle Club will return for 2023 after viewers loved it last year.

The popular ITV1 jungle show starts very soon and will see 12 celebrities ditching their luxurious lifestyles to battle it out in the Australian jungle.

And it seems viewers want to see Ant and Dec give an extra dose of what they might miss out on behind the scenes.

I’m A Celeb viewers loved the boys’ Jungle Club and word has it it’s back for 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec to bring back their post-show Insta Lives

According to The Sun, ITV bosses want Ant and Dec’s Jungle Club to run for a second year after proving popular last year.

Back in 2022, the boys’ Jungle Club saw them head straight to Instagram for a Live directly after the show. There, they offered their immediate reactions to each episode. They also answered all manner of funny and bizarre questions posed by viewers.

A source claimed: “I’m A Celeb has some of the best scriptwriters in the business who work alongside Ant and Dec on the main show. But viewers also love it when the lads just chat and interact with them online.

“Jungle Club proved to be hugely popular last year so it was a no-brainer to bring it back for round two.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Frankie Dettori is reportedly taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit; Splash News)

Who’s heading into the I’m A Celeb 2023 jungle?

Meanwhile, a few celebrities have dropped hints they’re joining the show. When pressed earlier today (November 8), Susanna Reid said she could neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Former jockey Frankie Dettori headed to Australia on Monday (November 6). He told his followers he was going to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup.

Likely story, Frankie – see you in there when the series returns, eh!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2023 return date confirmed as November 19

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.