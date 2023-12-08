The I’m A Celeb 2023 contestants will get a jungle visit from their loved ones, it’s been reported, but Josie Gibson will miss out on reuniting with her son Reggie.

A few weeks ago, before the start of the 2023 ITV jungle reality series, Josie indicated her five-year-old will greet her with a big hug when she exits the show.

This Morning co-host Josie explained at the time how Reg will be looked after by family while she’s in the camp.

And then the young lad was scheduled to travel to Australia halfway through the series run.

However, it’s now reported that Reggie will not be present as remaining contestants receive camp visits from friends and family members.

When will I’m A Celebrity contestant Josie Gibson get to see her son Reggie next? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Health and safety concerns rule out Reggie visit?

According to the report, the campmates’ supporters in Oz were not present in the usual hotel welcome party that greets exiting celebs as Danielle Harold departed.

It is speculated the likes of Rochelle Humes and Pete Wicks could have been filming camp visits instead.

However, the Mirror also reports Reggie was also not seen in the hotel reception, where he normally is waiting with Josie’s best friend Mia Williams as ex-campmates arrive.

But it also thought Reggie being part of any surprise trip into camp might contravene ITV’s health and safety rules concerning using the footbridges and going into camp.

So does that mean he also won’t meet his mum on the bridge when she’s eliminated?

‘A real shame Reggie is not allowed into camp’

A show source is reported as saying: “Getting the loved ones into camp as a surprise always makes for great footage. The letters from home are emotional but seeing them reunited is even better.

Josie’s friend Mia can reassure her what a great time Reggie is having in Australia.

“It is a real shame Reggie is not allowed into camp. But hopefully for Rosie her friend Mia can reassure her what a great time Reggie is having in Australia if he is not allowed in. It should make for some great footage on Friday’s show.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

‘There’ll be plenty of cuddles when I come out’ (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s got his head around it’

Before I’m A Celeb 2023 began, Josie said she had prepared Reg for her not being around.

She explained at the time: “I’ve done him a lot of videos before I left. And also I’ve explained everything that I possibly can to him ever since I signed up. So none of it has come as a shock to him, he’s got his head around it.”

Josie went on: “When he comes over he’ll be going to wildlife sanctuaries and learning all about Australia. They’re going to go and cuddle koalas. And they’ll be coming into the jungle with ITV’s brilliant family and friends team.”

“There’ll be plenty of cuddles when I come out. This will better me and Reg and it’s all going to be good,” she added.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday December 8, at 9pm.

