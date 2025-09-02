Real-life I Fought The Law heroine Ann Ming should be awarded a knighthood, ITV viewers have declared, after watching Sheridan Smith‘s portrayal of her in the gripping four-part drama.

The entire series is available on ITVX now, and those who have binged the drama are campaigning for Ann to be upgraded from an MBE to a Lady as a result of her tireless campaigning to change the Double Jeopardy law.

What happens in I Fought The Law?

The ITV drama sees Sheridan Smith play Ann Ming, and follows her fight for justice following the murder of her beloved daughter Julie.

In November 1989, Julie, 22, was the victim of a brutal sexual assault and murder at the hands of William ‘Billy’ Dunlop, who lived next door. Due to multiple police failures, her body remained undiscovered for three months, until Ann herself found it underneath the bath in Julie’s home.

In the English legal system, the Double Jeopardy law is an 800-year-old piece of legislation which effectively means someone who has been accused and acquitted for a crime cannot face trial again for the same crime. This is why Dunlop was only charged for perjury despite his confession – as he had previously been acquitted for Julie’s murder.

Ann’s tireless campaigning resulted in the 2003 Criminal Justice Act. The change in the law allowed for some serious crimes to face a retrial on two conditions. The retrial must be approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Court of Appeal must agree to quash the original acquittal due to “new and compelling evidence”.

As a result, in 2006, Dunlop was finally convicted of Julie’s murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 17 years. That minimum term expired in September 2021. Earlier this year, the parole board had recommended that he be moved to an open prison. However, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood blocked the transfer.

In 2007, Ann, now 79, was awarded an MBE for her tireless, 17-year campaign. However, after watching the ITV drama – in which the real-life Ann appears at the end – viewers are now calling for her honour to be upgraded.

‘She deserves a knighthood’

“Ann Ming, a courageous mother who fought tirelessly to have our 800 year-old law #DoubleJeopardy changed to ensure her daughter’s killer was brought to justice. She deserves a knighthood,” said one.

Just finished watching, absolutely brilliant. What a fantastic woman she is and deserves this recognition.

“Ann Ming surely deserves to be Lady Ann Ming. What more would she need to do?” another viewer asked. “Incredible. Ann Ming. What an incredibly strong and courageous woman,” said a third.

“Ann Ming you are an amazing strong women. You deserve a knighthood. A hard watch, a real eye opener,” another added. “Ann Ming is outstanding. She challenged the establishment and changed the law. One of the strongest and bravest women in history. Well done Ann, you’re a star and deserve all the honours,” another agreed.

“Just finished watching, absolutely brilliant. What a fantastic woman she is and deserves this recognition,” another added.

